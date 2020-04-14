Global Digestive Health Food and Drinks Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digestive Health Food and Drinks market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Digestive Health Food and Drinks Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Digestive Health Food and Drinks market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Digestive Health Food and Drinks market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Digestive Health Food and Drinks market.”

Digestive health food and drinks are products designed to ease the symptoms or discomfort associated with an overburdened digestive tract. These products improve the health of the digestive tract and help prevent many digestive health disorders such as gastroesophageal reflux disease, peptic ulcer disease, irritable bowel disease, ulcerative colitis, and Crohns disease.

The use of dietary fiber foods to combat abdominal diseases is one of the primary factors propelling the growth of digestive health food and drinks market. Dietary foods are nutritive and are very helpful in treating gastrointestinal disorders, lowering cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of colon cancer, and aid in weight loss. Soluble dietary fibers have proved beneficial in minimizing the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome including diarrhea, constipation, and abdominal problems. Owing to the growing preference for healthy dietsamong consumers, several food and beverage companies are developing dietary fiber products that offer long-term benefits. Factors such as the increase in demand for probiotic products, growing health awareness, and the implementation of healthier lifestyles by consumers will boost the demand for digestive health food and drinks over the next few years.

The global digestive health food and drinks market is highly fragmented because of the presence of numerous small and large vendors who compete on the basis of factors such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution. The market has huge growth prospects owing to the rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences, which will attract several new players in the coming years. To survive the intense competitive environment in the market, it is important for manufacturers to differntiate their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

The global Digestive Health Food and Drinks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digestive Health Food and Drinks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digestive Health Food and Drinks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Clover Industries

Danisco

Danone

General Mills

Nestle

Yakult Honsha

Attune Foods

Arla Foods

Bifodan

BioCare Copenhagen

BioGaia AB

Chr. Hansen

Daflorn

Deerland Enzymes

Ganeden

Institut Rosell-Lallemand

Lallemand

Winclove Probiotics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Food enzymes

Others

Segment by Application

Dairy products

Bakery and cereals

Non-alcoholic beverages

Others

