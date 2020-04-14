Global Direct Fed Microbial Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Direct Fed Microbial market.

Direct Fed Microbial are the probiotics which are used as feed additives in the animal feed. It helps in better feed digestibility, overall cost reduction, higher nutrition intake, etc. due to which the Direct Fed Microbial is expected to keep growing at a healthy rate over next 6-10 years. The fed microbial contain bacterial and yeast microorganisms. The products are mostly available in the powder form but the gel, liquid, and tablets have been made available in the direct fed microbial market. The fed microbial market has grown due to the fed microbial substitution to many feed additives and has shown higher quality in the meat industry. The fed microbial are sold to the consumers as inclusions in the animal feed products. Fed microbial have found encouraging response from the consumers, especially in regions where the use of probiotics is in trend.

In the North America, the direct fed microbial market has reached a stability phase and has a huge acceptance ratio from the consumers. The direct fed microbial market in the North America is expected to experience major growth due to its focus on research and development in this sector. The Eastern and Western European region is likely to experience slow growth due to saturation in the direct fed microbial market. Also, the macroeconomic factor like the ban of antibiotics in the animal feed by the European government has boosted the growth of the direct fed microbial market in Europe. In Latin America, Brazil has seen growth for the probiotics market which is a good indicator for the growth of direct fed microbial market. The Middle East sees a slow growth in the direct fed microbial market due to inter-regional conflicts giving less space for foreign reforms and big investors from the direct fed microbial market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to see major growth in the direct fed microbial market owing to their readiness to accept better quality products and main occupation of the consumers being agriculture and livestock-rearing.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont

Novus International

Chr Hansen

Lallemand Animal Nutrition

ProviCo

Bentoli

Novozymes

Synbio Tech

Maxum Foods

Koninklijke DSM

Asahi Group Holdings

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Powder

Liquid/Gels

Tablets

Segment by Application

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquatic Animals

Others

