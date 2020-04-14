Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Distribution Feeder Automation market.

Distribution feeder automation is an integral part of system-level automation in contemporary power distribution networks, which improves reliability using self-healing, smart grid technology. The feeder establishes a connection between the substation and end-users without any tapping. Most of the faults occur on feeder lines as these are exposed to detrimental environmental conditions. Thus, utility companies are increasingly opting for feeder automation, which comprises an assembly of numerous smart relays and switching equipment.

Owing to the frameworks of dynamic competitive environments, several businesses have realized the need for uninterrupted power supply without compromising on power quality. For instance, most of the manufacturing industries are now shifting toward Just in Time (JIT) delivery. An outage lasting even for a short duration creates a huge mismatch between supply and demand, thereby adversely affecting the overall revenue of the company. To overcome this challenge companies are using distribution feeder automation that reduces the outage time by quickly switching between feeder lines.

The distribution feeder automation market appears to be competitive due to the presence of few players. The major players in this market are continuously trying to retain their market shares by increasing their operational efficiency and diversifying their offerings. To meet the evolving needs of industrial and commercial end-users, the market players are also focusing on providing a wide range of feeder protection solutions.

EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the market. This is mainly due to an increase in the number of development projects in the real estate sector and the growing number of data centers. Additionally, the increase in the adoption of IoT and supportive telecom infrastructure in Europe and the Middle East will also fuel the growth of the distribution feeder automation market in this region.

The global Distribution Feeder Automation market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Distribution Feeder Automation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Distribution Feeder Automation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

