Global Dust Suppression Systems Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Dust suppression systems are equipment used to suppress or control the dust created during industrial activities and ensure that the air is clear. Dust suppression systems have a positive impact on safety, health, vegetation, aquatic resources, road maintenance costs, and aesthetics.

The global dust suppression systems market will grow steadily at a CAGR of above 3.8% by 2022. One of the primary drivers for this market is the rapid rise in the demand for wet suppression systems. Wet suppression systems are used to collect airborne dust particles. Humidity/moisture is added to the air to capture dust particles that are already airborne. A wet suppressant uses a spray nozzle to apply water and/or chemicals in the form of wetting, foaming, and binding agents to dust particles. These could either be used as dust control systems, dust suppression systems, or a combination of both. Also, the growth of individual industries, especially civil operations like construction, has increased the adoption of wet dust suppressant systems Wet suppression systems is a popular method of controlling the dust created through construction, as water damps down the cloud of dust created. This way, the airborne dust is absorbed, which clears the air. The rapid development of the construction industry worldwide has increased the demand for wet dust suppression systems to control the dust created during day-to-day operations. This, in turn, is expected to propel growth in the global dust suppression systems market during the forecast period.

The global dust suppression systems market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several vendors having both global as well as regional presence. Vendors offer diversified dust suppression systems for various end-user applications in industries such as mining, construction, oil and gas, chemicals, and others. Most dust control products manufacturers in the dust prevention systems market have a global presence and compete based on the distribution channels adopted and a variety of products offered.

This report focuses on Dust Suppression Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dust Suppression Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GRT

Quaker

Donaldson

Nederman

Beltran Technologies

Camfil

Envirosystems

Colliery Dust Control

New Waste Concepts

Sly Filters

United Air Specialists (UAS)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dry dust suppression systems

Wet dust suppression systems

Segment by Application

Mining

Construction

Oil and gas

Chemical

