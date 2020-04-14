Global Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) market."

Electric double-layer capacitors (EDLCs) are energy storage devices that have higher capacitance than other capacitors or batteries. Compared with batteries, these devices have higher power capacity, longer life cycle, and faster charging options. Instead of conventional dielectrics, EDLCs have two plates that are separated by electrolytes. These plates are layers of the same substrate. The electrical properties of these plates help to separate the charge effectively, which even highly thin physical layers cannot do. The absence of heavy dielectric materials in EDLCs eases the packaging with a larger surface area resulting in high capacitance. EDLCs can generate capacitance values in farads instead of microfarads and picofarads, which are the measurement units for capacitance.

The growth in the adoption of graphene and carbon nanotube EDLCs will be one of the key trends that will contribute to the growth of this market. To counter the expensive price tag and limited scalability, EDLC manufacturers are coming up with EDLCs based on carbon nanotubes and graphene. EDLCs that are made by joining nanotubes and graphene can store huge amount of energy that could be released quickly to create a power surge. Improved performance in many applications such as consumer electronics and electric vehicles, lightweight, better elastic properties and mechanical strength are some of the features offered by the EDLCs.

The EDLC market consists of many vendors and is still in the growth stage. The adoption of this technology is limited to developed regions such as Europe and North America and a few countries of Asia like Japan, South Korea, and China. Vendors in this double-layer capacitor market have already started offering devices with technologies that will assist in the improvement of safety and the performance levels.

The global Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) market is valued at 980 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Maxwell

Panasonic

NEC TOKIN

Murata

LS Mtron

Nippon Chemi-Con

ELNA

Nichicon

Supreme Power Solutions

Rubycon

AVX

VINATech

Ioxus

Samwha

WIMA

Cornell Dubilier

Man Yue Technology Holdings

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Radial Style EDLC

Cylindricality EDLC

Button Style EDLC

Square EDLC

Pouch EDLC

Segment by Application

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Electricity

Military and Aerospace

Others

