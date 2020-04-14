Global Electric Insulator Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electric Insulator market.

An insulator is an electrical component which is used to provide insulation between two conductors. It can also be used to provide mechanical support in its area of application. Along with this, the insulator also resists electrical stress, and environmental stress which may arise due to weather changes. Electric insulators thus form a vital and integral component of the power T&D infrastructure. Moreover, any major electric component utilizes insulators in order to shield itself from voltage overloads that can damage sensitive instruments. Insulators have been in use since the 17th century and were initially used in the telegraph industry. On the basis of the material of construction, insulators can be categorized into ceramic, glass, and composite insulators. Initially, glass insulators were used but were soon replaced in many applications by ceramic insulators. However, the developments within the last half century have boosted the usage of composite insulators which offer better protection against contaminants such as water. Apart from this, electric insulators are widely being used by end-users that include utility, industries, and other auxiliary use such as in traction equipment.

To meet the growing demand for energy particularly in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, there is a need for increasing the power transmission & distribution (T&D) infrastructure as well. This is evident as the global expenditure on T&D is increasing every year. The growing demand for electricity is seen in both the developing regions as well as the developed regions. The evolution of smart grid is further boosting the need for the up-gradation of the existing T&D infrastructure. European energy markets have already started transitioning towards the smart grid technology with large investments being made in France and U.K. With the continued increase in the electricity T&D expenditure in the near future, the electric insulators market is growing.

The global Electric Insulator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Insulator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Insulator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB Ltd.Â

Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.Â

AlstomÂ

Siemens AGÂ

ToshibaÂ

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)Â

Hubbell IncorporatedÂ

Lapp InsulatorsÂ

Maclean-FoggÂ

Seves Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ceramic Insulators

Glass Insulators

Composite Insulators

Segment by Application

Cables & transmission lines

Transformers

Switchgears

Bus bars

Surge protection devices

Others

