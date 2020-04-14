Global Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Report 2020, Trends, Industry Share, Growth Drivers, Business Opportunities and Demand Forecast to 2024
The Global Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Report is deep study of the present market dynamics. The global Electronic Medical Records Systems market gives detailed analysis about all the important aspects related to the market. Deep insights about the Electronic Medical Records Systems market are offered by global Electronic Medical Records Systems market report and it covers all the vital aspects. It consists of the detailed study of current market trends along with the past statistics. The past years are considered as reference to get the predicted data for the forecasted period. Demand and supply, market shares, revenue growth patterns and market trends are some of the vital factors that are included in almost all types of market reports. It is very important for the vendors to provide customers with new and improved product/ services in order to gain their loyalty. The up-to-date, complete product knowledge, end users, industry growth will drive the profitability and revenue. This Electronic Medical Records Systems industry report studies the current state of the market to analyze the future opportunities and risks. Moreover, the report provides historical information with future forecast over the forecast period. Various important factors such as market trends, revenue growth patterns market shares and demand and supply are included in almost all the market research report for every industry. Some of the important aspects analyzed in the report include market share, production, key regions, revenue rate as well as key players.
PESTEL analysis and SWOT analysis are the techniques that are used in the study of the global Electronic Medical Records Systems market. SWOT analysis includes the study of Threats, weaknesses, strengths and opportunities that the Electronic Medical Records Systems market. Whereas PESTEL analysis is the study concerning Economic, Technological, legal, political, social, environmental matters. For the analysis of market on the terms of research strategies, these techniques are helpful. It is very important for the vendors to provide customers with new and improved product/ services in order to gain their loyalty. Electronic Medical Records Systems market report studies the current state of the market to analyze the future opportunities and risks. Electronic Medical Records Systems industry report provides a 360-degree global market state.
An electronic health record (EHR), or electronic medical record (EMR), is the systematized collection of patient and population electronically-stored health information in a digital format. These records can be shared across different health care settings.
According to this study, over the next five years the Electronic Medical Records Systems market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Electronic Medical Records Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electronic Medical Records Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Electronic Medical Records Systems value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Stand-alone Systems
Integrated Systems
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Hospitals
Clinic
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Epic Systems Corporation
eClinicalWorks
Practice Fusion
NextGen Healthcare
Allscripts
Cerner
MEDITECH
General Electric Healthcare
Athenahealth
McKesson
AmazingCharts
e-MDs
Care360
Vitera
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Electronic Medical Records Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Electronic Medical Records Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Electronic Medical Records Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Electronic Medical Records Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Electronic Medical Records Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Electronic Medical Records Systems Segment by Type
2.2.1 Stand-alone Systems
2.2.2 Integrated Systems
2.3 Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Electronic Medical Records Systems Segment by Application
2.4.1 Hospitals
2.4.2 Clinic
2.4.3 Other
2.5 Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Electronic Medical Records Systems by Players
3.1 Global Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Electronic Medical Records Systems Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Electronic Medical Records Systems by Regions
4.1 Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Electronic Medical Records Systems by Countries
7.2 Europe Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Electronic Medical Records Systems by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Forecast
10.1 Global Electronic Medical Records Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Electronic Medical Records Systems Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Electronic Medical Records Systems Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Electronic Medical Records Systems Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Electronic Medical Records Systems Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Epic Systems Corporation
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Electronic Medical Records Systems Product Offered
11.1.3 Epic Systems Corporation Electronic Medical Records Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Epic Systems Corporation News
11.2 eClinicalWorks
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Electronic Medical Records Systems Product Offered
11.2.3 eClinicalWorks Electronic Medical Records Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 eClinicalWorks News
11.3 Practice Fusion
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Electronic Medical Records Systems Product Offered
11.3.3 Practice Fusion Electronic Medical Records Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Practice Fusion News
11.4 NextGen Healthcare
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Electronic Medical Records Systems Product Offered
11.4.3 NextGen Healthcare Electronic Medical Records Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 NextGen Healthcare News
11.5 Allscripts
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Electronic Medical Records Systems Product Offered
11.5.3 Allscripts Electronic Medical Records Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Allscripts News
11.6 Cerner
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Electronic Medical Records Systems Product Offered
11.6.3 Cerner Electronic Medical Records Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Cerner News
11.7 MEDITECH
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Electronic Medical Records Systems Product Offered
11.7.3 MEDITECH Electronic Medical Records Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 MEDITECH News
11.8 General Electric Healthcare
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Electronic Medical Records Systems Product Offered
11.8.3 General Electric Healthcare Electronic Medical Records Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 General Electric Healthcare News
11.9 Athenahealth
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Electronic Medical Records Systems Product Offered
11.9.3 Athenahealth Electronic Medical Records Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Athenahealth News
11.10 McKesson
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Electronic Medical Records Systems Product Offered
11.10.3 McKesson Electronic Medical Records Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 McKesson News
11.11 AmazingCharts
11.12 e-MDs
11.13 Care360
11.14 Vitera
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
