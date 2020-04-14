Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market 2020 OVERVIEW, REVENUE ANALYSIS AND KEY TRENDS | General Electric, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Siemens
This Electrostatic Precipitator report has wide-ranging and comprehensive market insights that are based on business intelligence. Competitive analysis is the major aspect of any market research report and by understanding this, many points are covered here including strategic profiling of key players in the market, analyze their core competencies, and draw a competitive landscape for the market. This Electrostatic Precipitator report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and future prospects by considering several industry aspects. To succeed in this competitive market place, Electrostatic Precipitator market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.
According to the latest research, global demand for electrostatic precipitator Market is driven by the need for reducing air emissions as industrialization is growing exponentially in all the developing countries, Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market in estimated value from USD 5.62 Billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.58 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.81% in the forecast period
If you are involved in the Electrostatic Precipitator industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Type (Dry ESP, Wet ESP), Offering (Hardware & Software, Services), End User (Power & Electricity, Metals, Cement, Chemicals, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
What are the major market growth drivers?
Increase in air pollution control regulations by governments
Increase in environment related concerns
Key Market Competitors: Electrostatic Precipitator Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in electrostatic precipitator market are General Electric, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Siemens AG, amec foster wheeler, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Thermax Global, DUCON, Fujian Longking Co., Ltd., S.A. HAMON, Trion, KC cottrell India, Feida India Private Limited, FLSmidth, Sinoma-Tec, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Fuel Tech Inc., IS SaveEnergy AG, PPC Industries , Inc., Balcke-Dürr GmbH and others.
Key Developments in the Market:
In June 2018, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. received contract for the upgradation of environmental system at Boryeong Power Station. And, in August 2017, the company received an order for supplying the electrostatic precipitator, gas turbine and power generator to a power plant owned by Anshan Iron and Steel Group for the environmental system.
In January 2017, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. announced the acquisition of Universal Acoustic & Emission Technologies, engaged in providing acoustic and filtration solution. The product line of Babcock & Wilcox will get diversified and expanded, so as its market share also
Some extract from Table of Contents
Overview of Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market
Electrostatic Precipitator Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type
Electrostatic Precipitator Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application
Electrostatic Precipitator Size (Value) Comparison by Region
Electrostatic Precipitator Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate
Electrostatic Precipitator Competitive Situation and Trends
Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments
Players/Suppliers, Sales Area
Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Electrostatic Precipitator
Global Electrostatic Precipitator Manufacturing Cost Analysis
The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping
