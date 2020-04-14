Global Geopolymers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Geopolymers market.

Geopolymers are inorganic polymer concrete, which belong to a novel class of cementitious materials. They can be mixtures of compounds that consist of repeating units of silico-aluminate (-Si-O-Al-O-), silico-oxide (Si-O-Si-O-), alumino-phosphate (-Al-O-P-O-), or ferro-silico-aluminate (-Fe-O-Si-O-AlO-). A reaction between aluminosilicate oxides and alkali metal silicate solutions results in polymeric structures that may be amorphous or semi-crystalline geopolymers. The process of geopolymerization converts waste alumino-silicate materials into precast structures, non-structural elements, and concrete pavements, that has minimal effects on the environment. Geopolymers are chemically similar to ordinary Portland cement, and geopolymer binders can easily replace (fully or partially) ordinary Portland cement due to its similar benefits. The main advantage of geopolymer binder over ordinary Portland cement is its low carbon dioxide emissions, which is almost 80%-90% lower.

The economic advantages of geopolymer concrete will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Compared with Portland cement concrete, geopolymer concrete provides numerous economic benefits. After adding the cost of alkaline liquids needed to make the geopolymer concrete from fly ash or blast furnace slag remains much lesser than Portland cement concrete offering the same performance. Also, the advantages such as low drying shrinkage, low creep, excellent resistance to sulfate attack, good acid resistance, and excellent fire resistance provided by the geopolymer concrete offer benefits when used in infrastructure applications. These benefits of geopolymer concrete over conventional Portland cement will drive the market growth of geopolymers during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the geopolymers market throughout the forecast period. Rapid infrastructural expansion and the rising awareness towards the need for energy efficiency and high-performance building materials such as such as geopolymer cement and concrete, will drive the growth of the market in this region.

The global Geopolymers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Geopolymers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Geopolymers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Geobeton

Nu-core

Wagners

Zeobond

ASK Chemicals

Milliken & Company

The Dow Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rock-Based

Kaolin-Based

Meta-Kaolin-Based

Calcium-Based

Segment by Application

Cement and Concrete

Decorative Artifacts

Furnace and Reactor Insulators

Composites

