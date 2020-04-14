Global Heat Recover Steam Generator Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Heat Recover Steam Generator market.

A heat recovery steam generator or HRSG is an energy recovery heat exchanger that recovers heat from a hot gas stream. It produces steam that can be used in a process (cogeneration) or used to drive a steam turbine (combined cycle).

Globally, the HRSG industry market is not that concentrated as the manufacturing technology of HRSG is relatively much more mature than some high-tech equipment. But some enterprises are still well-known for the wonderful performance of their HRSG and related services. At the same time, some countries such as South Korea, Italy and USA are remarkable in the global HRSG industry because of their market share and technology status of HRSG.

The consumption volume of HRSG is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of HRSG industry may not keep stable. But it is surely forecasted that the market of HRSG is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the market competition, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to most of Chinese manufacturers will enter the industry.

The key drivers identified in heat recovery steam generator market are the growing need for energy efficient sources, allocation of government incentives for achieving better energy efficiency levels, reduction in carbon emissions, proposed investment plans in energy sector by government and major companies. However, high capital cost and limited product differentiation are the key challenges faced by manufacturers in heat recovery steam generator market.

Although the market competition of HRSG is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of HRSG and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The global Heat Recover Steam Generator market is valued at 2230 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3010 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Heat Recover Steam Generator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Heat Recover Steam Generator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

