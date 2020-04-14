Global High-Performance Alloys Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High-Performance Alloys market.

The superior chemical and mechanical properties, resistance to heat and corrosion, high tensile strength, and inertness towardsÂ alkaline chemicalsÂ are some of the key properties that have increased the applications ofÂ high-performanceÂ alloysÂ across several end-user industries including aerospace, electronics, oil and gas, and gas turbines. These characteristics help in extending the life cycle of the equipment that are made using these materials. High-performanceÂ alloysÂ also offer improved heat and sound insulation. They contribute to minimise weight and increase fuel efficiency, and are easy to handle, design, shape, and repair.

The demand for high performance alloys is expected to be high in the aerospace industry. This is because, manufacturing aircrafts require materials that operate at elevated temperatures. High performance alloys provide resistance against fatigue load, creep, heat, crack, and corrosion. They also offer superior mechanical strength. High performance alloys are also used in the manufacturing of gas turbines, which find applications in marine propulsion, commercial and military aircraft, and power generation. This is because gas turbines need materials that offer high tensile strength and excellent fatigue and corrosion resistance, which high performance alloys provide. Moreover, the demand for alloys is also high from the automotive industry. Engine components such as pistons, brake calipers, valve guides, and chassis are made from high performance alloys.

High performance alloys face challenges in the manufacturing process. They generate heat during machining and this accumulated high temperature interferes with the cutting process of the alloys, causing them to be damaged or deformed. Additionally, the shapes of parts of high performance alloys make them difficult to be held securely for machining. The finishing operations and the floor space required for machining, add to the cost of these alloys, states a TMR analyst. The increased cost of high performance alloys is leading to a higher preference for conventional alloys.

The global High-Performance Alloys market is valued at 7390 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High-Performance Alloys volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High-Performance Alloys market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alcoa

ATI

Haynes

Special Metals

Aperam

Carpenter Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stainless Steels

Nickel & Cobalt

Magnesium

High Strength Steels

Titanium

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Industrial

Automotive

Oil and Gas

