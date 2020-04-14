Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High-Performance Polymers market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on High-Performance Polymers Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the High-Performance Polymers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global High-Performance Polymers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the High-Performance Polymers market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the High-Performance Polymers market.”

Polymers are broadly classified on their molecular arrangement as amorphous or crystalline. In an amorphous polymer, the molecules are arranged in a random fashion and in a crystalline polymer, the molecules are arranged in a specific order. On the basis of application, polymers are broadly categorized into commodity, engineering, high-performance, and ultra-polymers. Although high-performance polymers fall under the high-cost product, the functionalities and performance offered by them justify their cost.

The introduction of new governmental regulations, the rising focus of major players towards improvising the design and weight of vehicles, and the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, resultÂ in an increased demand for lightweight vehicles. Technavios research analysis on the global high-performance polymers market has identifiedÂ the rising need for lightweight automobiles as one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on this markets growth. Automobile manufacturersÂ in the US are focusing on achievingÂ an average fleet fuel efficiency of around 36 miles per gallon by 2017 and more than 54 miles per gallon by 2025, as set by the corporate average fuel economy (CAFE). This in turn, offers growth opportunities for polymer manufacturers to develop advanced and innovative high-performanceÂ polymerÂ automotive components.

Countries in North America, especially the US and Canada are the largest consumers of high-performance polymers. The demand for high-performance polymers is increasing in thisÂ region and the vendors in the high-performance polymers market are focusing on introducing new polymer products with customized offerings. The growth of the automotive industry, especially in China and India and the rapid industrialization is the major factors fueling the demand forÂ high-performance polymers in APAC.

The global High-Performance Polymers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High-Performance Polymers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High-Performance Polymers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Celanese Corporation

Daikin Industries

Evonik Industries

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemical

Arkema

DIC Corporation

DuPont

Kuraray

RTP Company

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Unitika

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fluoro Polymer

Liquid Crystal Polymers

Polyamides

Polyimides

Polyketones

Polysulfones

Others

Segment by Application

Mining

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace

Printing Inks

Elastomers

Textiles

Water Treatment

Food & Beverage

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global High-Performance Polymers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580