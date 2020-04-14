Global High-Voltage Power Cable Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High-Voltage Power Cable market.

Any voltage above 1,000 volts is defined as the high voltage. High voltage cables are used for electric power transmission at high voltage. This kind of cables are manufactured with the protective jacket, insulation and one or more conductors. High voltage cables can be used for underground & underwater applications, buildings and overhead lines to transmit electricity. The insulation of the high voltage cables does not deteriorate due to high voltage. For the insulation purpose or to control the electric field around the conductor, high voltage cables have additional layers. The cables with higher power distribution capacity are insulated with oil and paper. The insulation over the cable prevents the direct contact with persons and other objects as well. The length of the high voltage cable varies as per the application and requirement. For instance, high voltage cables of longer length are used in an industrial application and as well as at buildings and shorter cables are used in the apparatus.

The increasing investments in renewable energy projects as one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the high-voltage power cable market in the coming years. Electricity generated across the world is mainly derived from fossil fuels and the recent years witnessed a significant increase in emission levels due to the constant usage of fossil fuels. The rising emission levels has compelled countries across the world to focus on cleaner fuel sources such as nuclear and renewable energy. The introduction of several government policies, incentives, and rebates have significantly contributed to the growth of the renewable energy capacity across the world.

The development of smart grids is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the high-voltage power cable market in the coming years. Smart grids have the potential to converge analog or digital information and computer-based remote control and automation to electricity networks. Smart grid electricity is simply electricity from grids that are cost-effective, sustainable, and dependable especially in terms of securing the supply of electricity by intelligently integrating the actions of all users.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Belden

Encore Wire

Nexans

NKT

Prysmian Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Underground

Overhead

Submarine

Segment by Application

Industrial

Renewable Energy

Infrastructure

