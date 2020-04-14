Global Hollow Microspheres Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hollow Microspheres market.

Microspheres are small particles with a diameter ranging from 1 micrometer to 1 millimeter. They are commonly called as beads, microbeads, and microparticles. They can be produced by natural and synthetic methods. These microspheres are available in various densities and are used accordingly in their respective applications. Due to the attribute of lowering the density, hollow microspheres are mainly used as additives. These are innovative raw materials with superior functionality that help in improving the quality of the final product at a reduced cost. These hollow microspheres are used in several end-user markets such as medical technology, construction composites, biotechnology and medicine, and cosmetics and personal care.

The increase in infrastructure spending is considered as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The developing nations are witnessing a large-scale shift in population from the rural to urban areas. For instance, the existing year-over-year population growth rate of India is nearly 2%, that is twice the percentage of the year-over-year population growth rate compared to China. It is estimated that a large number of population in rural areas will move to urban areas during the forecast period. To tackle this increasing passenger traffic encroachment in the urban areas, governments in these countries are focusing on developing the infrastructure. For instance, the Indian government has planned an investment of USD 650 billion over the next 20 years for the development of urban infrastructure. This rise in infrastructure investments is likely to fuel the growth of the hollow microspheres market in the forthcoming years.

North America is the major revenue contributor to the hollow microspheres market throughout the forecast period. The increased consumption in the end-user industries such as theÂ constructionÂ sector, especially in application such as the thermosetting process of resin, medical technology, and biotechnology will contribute to the growth of the hollow microspheres market in this region.

Segment by Type

Glass

Ceramic

Fly Ash

Polymer

Metallic

Segment by Application

Construction Composites

Medical Technology

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Automotive

Oil & Gas

