Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the I/O Modules in Process Industries market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on I/O Modules in Process Industries Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the I/O Modules in Process Industries market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global I/O Modules in Process Industries Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the I/O Modules in Process Industries market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the I/O Modules in Process Industries market.”

I/O modules are devices that connect field devices such as drives, actuators, and sensors with controllers, such as PLC, distributed control system (DCS), and industrial PCs. The I/O modules convert field signals into data and send it to the controller.

The rise in investments in smart power grids as one of the primary growth factors for this market. Governments across the globe are increasingly deployingÂ smart gridsÂ at a fast pace. Several countries such as India, the US, China, France, Spain, and Germany have already started implementing smart grid solutions, which includes grid applications forÂ I/O modulesÂ and related equipment,Â smart energy meters, and other communication networks. To reduce risks at their smart grid facilities, these countries will start using sophisticated systems, which will increase the need for I/O modules to use in substation automation, distributed automation, and primary equipment monitoring.

One of the major trends that will gain traction in this market is the rise in implementation of wireless modules through cloud connectivity.Â Wireless I/O modulesÂ are used for operating and controlling field instruments. They are equipped with high-speed data transfer standard which ensures the ease of interoperability between field devices. Moreover, these modules can be used without the need for a gateway and since they collect information from any third party sensor and connect to an existing network, they enable easy deployment and significantly reduce cabling costs.

EMEA is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the next four years. The rise in government support and investments towards the development of smart grids in Europe, will drive the growth of the market in this region. Additionally, increased exploration and production activities in the North Sea and the UK continental shelf byÂ oil and gasÂ companies such as Statoil, Shell, and BP, will increase the implementation of automation solutions, which in turn, will propel the markets growth prospects.

The global I/O Modules in Process Industries market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on I/O Modules in Process Industries volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall I/O Modules in Process Industries market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Emerson Electric

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) I/O

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) I/O

Industrial PC I/O

Segment by Application

Electric Power Generation

Cement & Glass

Food & Beverage

Mining

Metals

Oil & Gas

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global I/O Modules in Process Industries Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580