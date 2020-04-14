Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Growth Factors and Global Leading Players are ConvaTec Group PLC, Centurion Medical Products, Scranton Gillette Communications, Gaeltec Devices Ltd., Nutrimedics S.A

Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market By Procedure (Muscle, Abdomen), Product Type (Disposables, Equipment), Application (intra-abdominal hypertension, intra-compartment pressure), End-Users (Hospitals, Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and Clinics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis:

Global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 253.65 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market are BD, ConvaTec Group PLC, Centurion Medical Products, Scranton Gillette Communications, Gaeltec Devices Ltd., Nutrimedics S.A., Potrero Medical, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, SSEM Mthembu Medical (Pty) Ltd. among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market

Intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices (IPMD) are used for fluid resuscitation, management and diagnosis of patients who develop abdominal compartment syndrome (ACS) and/or intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH) that causes mortality and morbidity among patients. This occurs due to reduced venous return, altered respiratory mechanics and cardiac output. With the help of IPMDs, early treatment and recognition of IAH and ACS can be detected.

Market Drivers

Rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases among people will act as a driver for the market High prevalence of intra-abdominal hypertension; this factor will also act as a driver for the market

Rising number of geriatric population is also driving the market

Rise in prevalence of IAH and ACS will also act as a driver for the market

Market Restraints

Competitive pricing lead to quality issues; this factor can act as a restraint for the market

Negative results from chronic and radiation cystitis can also act a restraint for the market

Negative results from radiation cystitis and pelvic hematoma and less utilization of IPMDs in general surgery impede the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market

By Procedure

Muscle

Abdomen

By Product Type

Disposables

Equipment

By Application

Intra-Abdominal Hypertension

Intra-Compartment Pressure

By End Users

Hospitals

Trauma Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Clinics

Key Developments in the Market:

The BARD Intra-abdominal Pressure (IAP) Monitoring Device, a product manufactured by BD, helps in monitoring intra-abdominal pressure through Foley urinary catheter. The monitored pressure helps in the diagnosis of clinical syndrome of abdominal compartment syndrome (ACS) and intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH). Such products will help the company to grow in this market.

In December 2016, Centurion Medical Products launched a Compass digital pressure transducers that measures and monitors both intra-abdominal pressures (IAP) and pleural. The product is compact and provides quantitative pressure measurements.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

