Global Mobile Payment Transaction Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

This report studies the global Mobile Payment Transaction market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Mobile Payment Transaction market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Mobile payments are defined as any payment transactions whether in store or remote executed on the mobile phone. In the recent years, increased penetration of smartphones across the globe, comfort in using the applications and busy lifestyle is increasing the usage of mobile payment systems. Owing to its essential nature in today’s fast and busy lifestyle, mobile payments are gaining speed across the globe. The changing attitude of consumers and urge for faster transaction is creating positive impact on the mobile payments market.

In 2014. APAC held maximum number of mobile payment system users in 2017, and is estimated to continue the same trend growing a CAGR of 22% through 2025.

In 2017, the global Mobile Payment Transaction market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

PayPal

GoogleWallet

MasterCard

Visa

LevelUp

Brain Tree

MoneyBokkers

Worlpay

Clinkle

Single Point

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Direct

WAP

SMS

USSD

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Travel and Ticketing

Banking

Merchandise

Food and Beverages

Airtime

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Mobile Payment Transaction in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Payment Transaction are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Mobile Payment Transaction Manufacturers

Mobile Payment Transaction Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Mobile Payment Transaction Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Mobile Payment Transaction market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

