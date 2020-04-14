Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market 2020:Emerging Opportunities, Revenue Analysis and Growth Projections by Hill-Rom Services Inc., Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Terumo Medical Corporation, Masimo, Microlife Corporation
Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.55 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.74 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing number of infectious diseases and rising pediatric and geriatric population over the world.
The Patient Temperature Monitoring industry report lists and studies the leading competitors, also provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the patient temperature monitoring market are Cardinal Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Terumo Medical Corporation, Masimo, Microlife Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Actherm Inc., American Diagnostic Corporation, Briggs Healthcare, HICKS, Medtronic, Sanomedics International Holdings Inc., Welch Allyn, Medium Healthcare, Cosinuss GmbH, Helen of Troy, Omron Healthcare, Inc., and BD.
Key Developments in the Market:
In March, 2018, Medtronicand Lehigh Valley Health Network signed a partnership agreement to deliver different value-based healthcare programs. This will help in improving the patient outcome and minimizing the cost
In June, 2018, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Cardinal Health announced their partnership for accelerating the growth of naviHealth. This will enhance the growth of the company. This will also assist in building good customer relation by providing information related to health systems.
Segmentation: Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market
By Product
Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors
Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches
Table-top Temperature Monitoring Devices
Noninvasive Vital-signs Monitoring Devices
Continuous Core Body Temperature Monitoring Devices
Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices
Mercury Thermometers
Digital Thermometers
Infrared Thermometers
Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices
By Site
Noninvasive Temperature Monitoring
Oral Temperature Monitoring
Axillary and Temporal Artery Temperature Monitoring
Tympanic Membrane Temperature Monitoring
Invasive Temperature Monitoring
Esophageal Temperature Monitoring
Nasopharynx Temperature Monitoring
Urinary Bladder Temperature Monitoring
Rectal Temperature Monitoring
By Application
Pyrexia/Fever
Hypothermia
Blood Transfusion
Anesthesia
Other Applications
By End User
Hospital and Surgical Centers
Nursing Facilities
Home care
Ambulatory Care Centers
Other End Users
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
