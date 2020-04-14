Global Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment market.
Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment market.”
Seafood includes all the edible fresh or saltwater fishes and other forms of aquatic animal life. Seafood has numerous uses, which include source of essential nutrients, promote heart health, improve eyesight, and boost brain power.
With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the processed seafood & seafood processing equipment market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the processed seafood & seafood processing equipment market indicated that Europe would account for the highest sales in 2023 with close to 31 percent of global sales value coming from this region, but Asia and North America has higher growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.
Although the market competition of processed seafood & seafood processing equipment is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of processed seafood & seafood processing equipment and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.
The global Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment market is valued at 47900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 67500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Marine Harvest
Thai Union Frozen Products
Maruha Nichiro Corporation
Nippon Suisan Kaisha
Kyokuyo
Trident seafood
Nueva Pescanova
High Liner Foods
Cermaq
Nomad Foods
Grieg Seafood
Austevoll Seafood
Guolian Aquatic Products
Zoneco Group
Marel
GEA
JBT
BAADERÂ
Skaginn 3X
Haarslev
Handtmann
Middleby
Laitram Machinery
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Type
Crustaceans
Fish
Molluscs
By Product
Frozen Seafood
Smoked Seafood
Canned Seafood
Dried Seafood
Surimi Seafood
Others
By Process Equipment
CrustaceansÂ ProcessingÂ Equipment
FishÂ ProcessingÂ Equipment
MolluscsÂ ProcessingÂ Equipment
Others
Segment by Application
Hypermarkets
Supermarkets
Food Specialty Stores
Convenient Stores
Others (Fish Shops and Online Websites)
Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Processed Seafood and Seafood Processing Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
