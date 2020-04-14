GLOBAL SILICON ANODE BATTERY MARKET FUTURE INDUSTRIAL DEMAND AND OPPORTUNITIES BY 2025 | LG CHEM, NEXEON LIMITED, AMPRIUS, PANASONIC, SAMSUNG SDI

Analysis and discussion of significant industry trends, estimations of market size and market share is included in this Silicon Anode Battery business document. The Silicon Anode Battery market research report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the diverse segments and sub-segments of the market. The Silicon Anode Battery business document considers an in depth description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. This global Silicon Anode Battery market analysis report surely helps harness the maximum value of the investment. It is helpful in finding out the size of the market for specific products.

According to the latest research, global demand for the Silicon Anode Battery Market is expected to reach USD 111.34 million by 2025 from USD 92.47 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 47.6% in the forecast period.

By Type (Cylindrical, Prismatic & Pouch), Capacity (Less than 1500 mAh, 1500 mAh to 2500mAh & Above 2500 mAh), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automobile, Medical Devices, Industrial, Energy Harvesting) Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rising adoption of silicon anode batteries in wearable electronics

Excellent properties of silicon anode batteries

Focus toward parallel computing in AI data centers

The renowned players in silicon anode battery market are Amprius, Inc. (U.S.), Panasonic Corp (Japan), Samsung SDI (South Korea), LG Chem (South Korea), Nexeon Limited (U.K.), Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (U.S.), Nanotek Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), Enevate Corporation (U.S.), Zeptor Corporation (U.S.), XG Sciences (U.S.), and California Lithium Battery Inc. (U.S.) Irvine California (U.S.), Amprius(U.S.), Solid Energy(U.S.), ActaCell, Inc.(U.S.) and many more.

Market Dynamics:

the worldwide Silicon Anode Battery market is analyzed across major global regions.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

