Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Stainless Steel Wire Rods market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Stainless Steel Wire Rods Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Stainless Steel Wire Rods market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Stainless Steel Wire Rods Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Stainless Steel Wire Rods market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Stainless Steel Wire Rods market.”

Stainless steel wire rods are formed by hot rolling billets on continuous revolving mills. Stainless steel wire rods are on the demand of getting a extensive growth in the coming future. The properties of these wire rods such as corrosion resistance, high tensile strength, high ductility, malleability, and greater variety of steel grades have enlarged its applications. These wire rods are mainly used in end-user industries such as agriculture, ship building, automobile, welding, electrodes, and petroleum, among others. In addition, they are also used in various industrial applications such as strengthening materials for tyres and conveyor belts.

One driver in market is increased usage of stainless steel wire in various industries. Stainless steel is used in a wide variety of applications in both industrial and consumer products because of its strength, durability, malleability, corrosion resistance, and attractive surface appearance. The major application of stainless steel wire rods is stainless steel wires which are used widely in many industries. In the automotive manufacturing industry, it is used commonly for reinforcing tires and to produce the drivetrain, steel wheel, exhaust, seating, and vehicle door systems. The global automotive industry is experiencing steady growth, and the volume of automobiles sold is expected to increase. The small vehicle segment consisting of microcars, superminis, and subcompacts account for approximately 34% of global vehicle sales.

APAC accounted for a major share of the stainless steel rods market during 2017. Asia is the largest producer of stainless steel wire rods across the globe, where China is leading region for the production of crude steel. Despite the high production, the rapid consumption of steel products within the country has turned the country into a leading importer of steel products. To revive from the existing imports, the government of China has initiated new investment plans to enhance productivity, which will further affect the growth of stainless steel wire rods market positively.

The global Stainless Steel Wire Rods market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Stainless Steel Wire Rods volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Stainless Steel Wire Rods market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arcelormittal

Evraz

Gerdau

Shagang Group

NSSMC

Hebei Sakaguchi Stainless Steel

Ivaco Rolling Mills (HEICO)

Central Wire

Emirates Steel

Fagersta Stainless

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

6mm

8mm

10mm

12mm

Others

Segment by Application

Steel Wire

Steel Fasteners

Steel Bright Bars

Other

