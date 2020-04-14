Global Sulfur Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sulfur market.

Global Sulfur Market Research Report 2019

Sulfur is a non-metallic, multivalent, and tasteless naturally occurring element. It is usually lemon yellowish in color and found in various mineral springs, water bodies, iron pyrites, gypsum, zinc blende, Epsom salts, barites, and other minerals and ores. Sulfate and sulfide minerals are the most available sources of sulfur on Earth. Apart from mining operations, sulfur is also produced as a byproduct during several chemical, crude oil, and petrochemical refining operations such as tar sands recovery, petroleum refining, coking and metallurgical plants, and heavy oil and natural gas processing. Sulfur is one of the most abundantly available natural elements found on Earth. It is an important nutrient for animals, human beings, and crops. It is one of the key basic chemicals that is widely used as a raw material in the chemical industry. It is used in the production of sulfuric acid as a derivative, which is further used in several industrial and chemical processes, especially in the production of phosphate fertilizers.

The increased adoption of TPV in theÂ automotive industryÂ is one of the primary factors that fuel the growth of the sulfur market in the coming years. The adoption of TPV offers manufacturers various benefits in terms ofÂ design flexibility, long-term weather resistance, and reduced cost that are not available withÂ the traditional counterparts such as rubber and EPDM. As a result, it finds its application various automotive components including instrumental panels, airbag covers, dashboard coverings, mudguards, weather seals, and door trim skin. ThisÂ will drive the demand for sulfur since TPV is manufactured using the dynamic vulcanization process and sulfur is used asÂ an accelerator and curative in the vulcanization process.Â

APAC is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the sulfur element market throughout the forecast period. China is the dominant player in this region and the country is focusingÂ on the development of its chemical industry. The presence of major agricultural markets such as India, China, Japan, Australia, and Japan that account for a considerable share of the total sulfur production will drive the markets growth prospects in thisÂ region.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Agricultural Sulphur

Industrial Sulphur

Segment by Application

Agro-Chemicals

Chemicals and Petrochemical Refining

Metal Processing

