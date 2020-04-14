Global Thermal Ceramics Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Thermal Ceramics market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Thermal Ceramics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Thermal Ceramics market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Thermal Ceramics market.”

Ceramics are covalent compounds containing metal and non-metal atoms primarily held in covalent and ionic bonds. Generally, ceramics are made by taking mixtures of earth elements, powders, water and clay. This mixture is shaped into the desired form and is then fired in a high temperature oven. Ceramics are then painted with glazes which are waterproof and decorative. At elevated temperature, ceramics have high hardness, high melting points, excellent chemical corrosion resistance and good mechanical properties. Some ceramics are good dielectrics or insulators, whereas others are good electrical or thermal conductors. Ceramics are widely used in our daily life. Glass, plates, bricks, tiles and sanitary ware are some examples of the ceramics we see every day. Ceramics can also be found in products like automobiles (sparkplug), phone lines and watches. They are even used in space shuttles and aircrafts. Ceramics can be broadly classified into two categories: traditional and advanced. Traditional ceramics include clay products such as cement and glass, whereas advanced ceramics consist of pure oxides, nitrides, carbides and many others.

APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing market for thermal ceramics. The high growth of the chemical industry has led to increased investments in chemical manufacturing units in this region. APAC countries, such as China and India, are also at the forefront of the ongoing industrial revolution. The chemical & petrochemical end-use industry is growing in the region because of the increase in demand for chemicals in various applications. Countries such as India, Indonesia, and Thailand are investing in new projects to decrease chemical imports as well as fulfill domestic demands, which will, in turn, drive the chemical industry in APAC. The growth of this industry drives the demand for thermal ceramics in thermal insulation applications. These factors, therefore, provide growth opportunities to the thermal ceramics market.

The global Thermal Ceramics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Thermal Ceramics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thermal Ceramics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Morgan Thermal Ceramics

Unifrax

Luyang Energy-Saving Materials

Isolite Insulating Products

RHI Magnesita

3M

Ibiden

Mitsubishi Chemical

Rath

Yeso Insulating Products

Bnz Materials

Pyrotek

Promat

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ceramic Fibers

Insulation Bricks

Segment by Application

Mining & Metal Processing

Chemical & Petrochemical

Manufacturing

Power Generation

Others

