Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market.”

TPMS is an electronic system, designed to provide real-time information about tire pressure by monitoring the air pressure inside the tires. TPMS warns the driver about the number of underinflated tires. TPMS is classified into two categories: direct TPMS and indirect TPMS. Direct TPMS provides real-time information of the tire pressure using pressure monitoring sensors in the tires. As a result, automotive manufacturers are shifting their focus on the usage of direct TPMS sensors to improve the safety of the consumers.

The main factors driving the demand for automotive TPMS are strict safety norms, increasing health and safety awareness among consumers, technology advancement and high disposable income. Agencies such as New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) are also encouraging manufacturers by awarding safety ratings to cars based on safety performance. Growth in automotive safety systems market such as TPMS is largely driven by strict legislation and norms related to safety. Safety systems such as TPMS is obligatory in developed countries, while legislation in developing countries are creating higher growth opportunities.Although the overall automotive active safety systems market is growing significantly, challenges such as lack of standardization and high prices of TPMS is hindering the growth for TPMS market.Test conducted by one of the leading tire and rubber company have shown that almost 15% under-inflation tires can result an 8% drop in expected tire life and 2.5% decrease in fuel efficiency.

The global TPMS market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. North America is the largest market for TPMS followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Increasing demand for luxury vehicles in regions like Europe and Asia Pacific, mainly in developing economies such as China and India is driving the TPMS market. Factors such as adoption of safety regulations by government agencies along with an increase in vehicle sales and safety installations per vehicle, are fuelling the demand for automotive TPMS globally.

The global Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schrader

Pacific Industrial

Lear

Visteon

Denso

Huf Hulsbeck & Furst

ACDelco

Sate Auto Electronic

Kysonix

Foryou Corp

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Direct TPMS

Indirect TPMS

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

