Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand And Opportunities To 2026|Dornier MedTech, Energist Ltd., Eufoton s.r.l., Teleflex Incorporated, Quanta System, Sciton Inc., Fotona, BTG International Ltd., Merz Pharma, Alma Lasers

“Global varicose vein treatment market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.03% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed to the surging incidences of varicose veins. The surge in the investments by the enterprises in the industry to develop innovative products is expected to contribute the growth of the market. ”

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global varicose vein treatment market are Medtronic, AngioDynamics, biolitec AG, CANDELA CORPORATION, Lumenis, Dornier MedTech, Energist Ltd., Eufoton s.r.l., Teleflex Incorporated, Quanta System, Sciton Inc., Fotona, BTG International Ltd., Merz Pharma, Alma Lasers, The Vein Company, Grocare, Chemical Factory Kreussler & Co. GmbH, LeMaitre Vascular’s Inc. and VVT Med among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, PGI is the only and the first hub in the country to initiate FDA approved Endovenous superglue obliteration of varicose veins. It does not involve multiple injections. It is a non-thermal based procedure which only needs one needles and the treatment will be completed. Through this patient recovery is fast. This expanded the medical offerings of the PGI .

In March 2016, Medtronic has launched new product Barrx 360 Express radio frequency ablation. It helps in the treatment of Barrett’s esophagus and enabling treatment more easily and efficiently. It has self-adjusting circumferential RFA catheter. It enables the physicians to lower the procedural time by 20 percent. This product launched as to broaden the portfolio of the products of the company .

Competitive Analysis:

Varicose vein treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares varicose vein treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

The surging geriatric population is driving the growth of the market

The advanced varicose vein treatment devices are propelling the growth of the market

The involvement in field that increases the generality of varicose vein treatment is boosting the growth of the market

The technological advancements is contributing to the growth of the market

The surging preference for minimally invasive treatment procedures is fueling the growth of the market

Market Restraints

The risk factors associated with the treatment devices are hindering the growth of the market

The less experienced healthcare professionals are hampering the growth of the market

The high procedural cost and inconsistent reimbursement structure is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market

By Treatment Mode

(Endovenous Ablation, Injection Sclerotherapy, Surgical Ligation/Stripping),

Product

(Ablation Devices, Venous Closure Products, Surgical Products),

End User

(Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

