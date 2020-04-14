Glucose Sensors Market to Set Amazing Growth in 2020. Major Players are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ypsomed, Mannkind Coroporation

The Glucose Sensors market report is an important element which gains demand from all corners of the globe. It provides product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global market including price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been employed for a detailed study to generate this report. This report performs SWOT analysis of major key players of Healthcare industry based on strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats as well as company’s internal & external environments. To generate this world-class Glucose Sensors Market report, the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology have been used.

Global glucose sensors market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 19.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to increasing cases of diabetes, and rising awareness, increasing geriatric population and increasing use of CGM devices.

Some of the major players operating in global glucose sensors market are AstraZeneca, BD, Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, Sanofi, Smiths Group plc., Wockhardt Limited, Novo Nordisk A/S, Nipro, InjexUK, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ypsomed, Mannkind Coroporation, Arkray, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Dexcom, Inc., Sannuo biosensor Ltd. and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. among others.

Market Definition: Global Glucose Sensors Market

Glucose sensors are compressed analytical device or an element, integrating a biological or biologically derivative sensitive recognition section combined with physiochemical transducer. These sensors are important for oral glucose lowering medication or insulin treatment to deliver data of glucose concentrations in body. These sensors are pretty effective in monitoring the glucose level in human body.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2017, diabetes caused 4 million deaths in which around 425 million adults were living with diabetes and this number will rise to 629 million by 2045. The number of adults with diabetes who are living in low- and middle-income countries is around 79%. Large numbers of people suffering from diabetes are in between 40 and 59 years of age.

Segmentation: Global Glucose Sensors Market

Glucose Sensor Market : By Product

Invasive Glucose Monitoring

Non Invasive Glucose Monitoring

Lab Based Glucose Monitoring

Self-Glucose Monitoring

Glucose Sensor Market : By Technology

Photo Acoustic Spectroscopy

Optical Coherence Tomography

Polarimetry

Fluorescence

MIR Spectroscopy

NIR Spectroscopy

Impedance Spectroscopy

Skin Suction Blister Technique

Sonophoresis

Reverse Iontophoresis

Glucose Sensor Market : By Component

Sensors

Transmitters & Receivers

Integrated Insulin Pumps

Market Drivers : Global Glucose Sensors Market

Rising number of diabetes patients is driving the market growth

Increase in research and development investments is accelerating the market growth

Accurate and precise data of the sensor is acting as a catalyst in market growth

Growing healthcare expenditure is increasing the market growth

Growing geriatric population is enhancing the market growth

Glucose Sensors Market Restraints

Strict rules and high cost of the sensors is hampering the market growth

Emerging Economies is hindering the market growth

Key Developments in the Glucose Sensors Market:

In June 2019, Nemaura Medical has received European approval to use needleless continuous glucose monitor on diabetic patients. This monitor was named as sugarBEAT. This device is paired with a smartphone app displaying glucose readings every five minutes. This approval would present a convenient alternate to the traditional methods used to monitor blood glucose to the patients

In March 2018, Medtronic plc announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Guardian Connect continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system. It is the first smart standalone CGM system which assists people with diabetes to protect them from high and low glucose events. This system would encourage people using multiple daily injections to control their diabetes

Glucose Sensors Market : Competitive Analysis

Global glucose sensors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of glucose sensors market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Glucose Sensors market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of Glucose Sensors Market

