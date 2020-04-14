Hair Gel Market is Seeing Explosive Growth By Industry Influential Players: L’Oreal, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao, Procter & Gamble,

Hair Gel Market Business Insights and Updates:

The study considers the Hair Gel Market value and volume generated from the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Hair Gel Market are:

L’Oreal International, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Company, AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Bio Ionic, Avon Products, Inc., Alberto Balsam, Beauty Elite Group, mandom corp., COTY INC., Kérastase, Maestro’s Classic, Tasha Industries and DevCare Solutions, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Revlon, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., SkinFood, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bayer AG, Clarins, Alticor Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Yves Rocher, Maybelline New York and Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd.

Segmentation: Global Hair Gel Market

By Product Water Cream

By Gender Male Female

By Application Curly Hair Straight Hair

By Distribution Channel Warehouse Clubs Convenience Stores Specialist Retailers Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Variety Stores Online Retail Department Stores Others



Based on regions, the Hair Gel Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Rising preference of foreign brands among the working women and men is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing number of fashion concerned people across the world is also expected to stimulate the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness regarding different latest and creative styles is expected to restrain the market growth

Growing awareness related to the possible side-effects of using chemicals is also expected to hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, L’Oréal Paris launched a new hair care brand line Elvive which helps in reviving all kinds of hair damage. This strategy has helped in expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In December 2017, Kao USA Inc. signed an agreement for acquiring Oribe Hair Care, LLC to its impressive stable & luxury brand range. This strategy would help in the expansion of company and also would enhance its customer base.

