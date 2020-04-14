Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) Market Set to Register 13.2% CAGR Throughout 2015-2022 | McKesson Corporation, United Healthcare Group, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

The world HCIT market was valued at $125 billion in 2015, and is estimated to reach $297 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period. The growth in this market is driven by the increasing demand for patient safety and data accuracy, government regulations promoting the use of HCIT solutions, and the need to curtail healthcare expenditure. However, scarcity of skilled IT professional in healthcare industry & increasing concerns regarding the patient data safety & security are hindering the adoption of HCIT solution. Moreover, an increasing effect of the drivers over restraints is likely to reveal new market opportunities for key players offering HCIT related solutions and services.



The major manufacturers covered in this report: McKesson Corporation (U.S.), United Healthcare Group(U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.), Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (UK), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Infor, Inc. (U.S.)

Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) deals with creation, development, design, use, and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry. It is anticipated that the automated and interoperable healthcare information system could improve medical care by reducing healthcare costs, increase efficiency, decrease errors, increase patient satisfaction, and optimize reimbursement for ambulatory and inpatient healthcare providers.

In this report, the world HCIT market is segmented based on product, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solution, and HCIT outsourcing services. In 2015, the healthcare provider solution segment held the largest share of world HCIT market, attributed to rising adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and other hospital information systems by healthcare providers.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

Most important Products of Healthcare Information Technology (IT) covered in this report are:

Healthcare Provider Solutions

Clinical Solutions

Non-Clinical solutions

For more clarity on the real potential of the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) market for the forecast period 2021–2027, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This help our client invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

