Hospital Supplies Market Size will Grow Profitably in the Near Future 2020-2027: 3M Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Cardinal Health

The hospital supplies market accounted to US$ 37.9 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 101.0 Bn by 2027.



The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, rise in influence of hospital acquired infections and growing government healthcare expenditure. In addition, emergence of new local players with competitive product portfolio and ncreasing number of surgical procedures performed are expected to fuel the hospital supplies market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Global hospital supplies market, based on the type was segmented into syringes, patient examination devices, mobility aids and transportation equipment, operating room equipment, sterilization and disinfectant equipment and disposable hospital supplies. In 2018, the disposable hospital supplies segment held the largest share of the market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to high demand for hospital disposables and growing number of multispecialty hospitals. Moreover, the syringes hospital supplies segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 12.7% during the forecast period owing to the factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases and infectious diseases that triggers increased utilization of medical test for diseases diagnosis, which further requires intravenous modes of injection using syringes.

Key factors driving the market are increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, growing government healthcare expenditure, rise in influence of hospital acquired infections, increasing number of surgical procedures performed and growing geriatric population. However, factors such as, rising adoption of needle free medication, frequent product recalls and stringent regulatory requirements.

Some of the prominent players operating in market are, 3M Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Cardinal Health, Terumo Medical Corporation, Boston Scientific Group, Nipro Medical Corporation, Baxter, Smiths Medical and GE Healthcare.

Chronic diseases, including diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and obesity, are the leading causes of death in the world and account for most of the nation’s health care costs. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, number of people with diabetes in North America was approximately 46 million which is expected to grow at 62 million in 2045. The increase in the disease prevalence is around 35% during the forecast period. According to report of CDC, in 2018, approximately more than 9% of the population has diabetes, which is the leading cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations in US. Moreover, the data also suggests that 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year in the US. Similar trends for high presence of diabetes are prevalent around other geographies of the globe that include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. For instance, according to IDF Diabetes Atlas published by the International Diabetes Federation in 2017, south-east Asia is home to approximately one-fifth (19%) of the total diabetes population worldwide.

Hospital acquired infections affects the patients not only during their stay in the hospitals, but also post patient’s discharge from hospitals. Moreover, these occupational infections are observed to be common in within the hospital and nursing staff too. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hundreds of millions of patients are affected by healthcare associated infections every year leading to significant morbidity and mortality around the world. The WHO Healthcare Associated Infections fact sheet of 2016 suggests that of every 100 hospitalized patients at a given time, 7 in the developed countries and 10 in developing countries acquires at least one hospital acquired infection.

