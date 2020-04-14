Hybrid Operating Rooms Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Hybrid operating rooms also referred as hybrid ORs are surgical theatres that are equipped with various medical devices and imaging instruments enabling minimally invasive surgeries. These rooms are considered to show optimum performance for various complex procedures that would otherwise require patients to undergo multiple open invasive surgeries.

Hybrid operating room market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing adoption of laparoscopic and minimally invasive surgeries and technological advancements in surgical and imaging equipment. Moreover, rising adoption of robotic assisted surgeries and increasing medical tourism among emerging nations are likely to offer growth opportunities in the market over the coming years.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

2. Toshiba Corporation

3. Siemens AG

4. General Electric

5. Stryker Corporation

6. Steris PLC.

7. Getinge AB

8. Trumpf Medical (A Subsidiary of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

9. Alvo Medical

10. Cook

The global hybrid operating room market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented into intraoperative diagnostic imaging systems, operating room fixtures, surgical instruments, audiovisual display systems and tools, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented as cardiovascular applications, neurosurgical applications, thoracic applications, orthopedic applications, and other applications. On the basis of end user, the global hybrid room operating market is segmented in to hospitals and surgical centers and ambulatory surgical centers.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Hybrid Operating Rooms Preparation Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Hybrid Operating Rooms Preparation Market segments and regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Hybrid Operating Rooms Preparation Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Hybrid Operating Rooms Preparation Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Hybrid Operating Rooms Preparation Market.

