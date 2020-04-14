IoT Sensors Market 2020 Competitive Landscape and Share Analysis | Sierra Wireless, Inc., Moxa Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Skyworks Solution

Data Bridge Market research released a new market study on Global IoT Sensors Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. This client-centric, leading edge and truthful IoT Sensors market report is generated with the experience of skilful, enthusiastic and innovative team which gives you an industry analysis with precise estimates and forecasts that offers absolute research solutions and brings maximum industry clarity for strategic decision making. This comprehensive study report is a great source of notable data, present market trends, future events, market environment, technological innovation, imminent technologies and the technical development in the related industry.

Global IoT sensor market is projected to register a CAGR of 36.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

If you are involved in the IoT Sensors industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Sensor Type [Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Flow Sensors, Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, Proximity Sensors, Touch Sensors, Acoustic Sensors, Motion Sensors, Magnetometers, Image Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Occupancy Sensors (Image Processing Occupancy Sensors, Intelligent Occupancy Sensors), Light Sensors & RADAR Sensors and CO2 Sensors], Technology [Wired (Modbus, Ethernet, Lonworks, KNX, Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) and Wireless (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID, ZigBee, NFC, 6lowpan, Wireless-Hart (Whart), Z-Wave, Process Field Bus (Profibus), Dect-Ule, Thread, Enocean and Others], Vertical [Industrial (Industrial Automation, Healthcare, Transportation, Smart Agriculture, Energy), Commercial (Retail, Aerospace & Defence, Logistics & Supply Chain, Corporate Offices, Financial Institutes and Entertainment), and Consumer (Wearable Electronics, Home Automation and Smart City)]

Competitive Landscape and IoT Sensors Market Share Analysis

IoT Sensors market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to IoT Sensors market.

Key Market Competitors: IoT Sensors Industry

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Sierra Wireless, Inc., Moxa Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Skyworks Solution Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, IBM, Sensata Technologies, Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Recent developments:

In December 2018, GE announced to launch an independent company which will be only focused on comprehensive Industrial IoT with an initial investment of USD 1.2 billion. This will enable company to expand its IoT market.

In December 2018, Sierra Wireless IoT Services has been selected by Security Alarms & Co. for smart home security solutions which will enable highly resilient cellular connectivity

In October2018, Bosch partnerships with Huawei in china to make the Iot suit software of bosch on Huawei cloud. This will give a boost to bosch in Asian market.

In August 2018, siemens acquired mendix to strengthen its digital business. The acquisition of mendix was of around 0.6 billion euros. The major objective of this acquisition was to strengthen industrial IoT application development.

Global IoT Sensors Market Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents, all the information, statistics and data included in this IoT Sensors report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

To comprehend Global IoT Sensors market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide IoT Sensors market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

