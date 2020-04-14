Kitchen Appliances Market Share with Comprehensive Analysis and Major Players: Whirlpool, Morphy Richards, LG, Havells

Kitchen Appliances Market Business Insights and Updates:

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Kitchen Appliances Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 ] . The new report on the worldwide Kitchen Appliances Market is committed to fulfilling the necessities of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the Market. The various providers involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The reports provide Insightful information to the clients enhancing their basic leadership capacity identified. Exclusive information offered in this report is collected by analysis and trade consultants.

Global Kitchen Appliances Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 172.97 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 296.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.98% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of disposable income which has enabled a number of consumers to purchase the advanced and innovative products being presented by the manufacturers

Market Restraints:

Cost of operation, maintenance and environmental impact associated with the working of these appliances

The study considers the Kitchen Appliances Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Kitchen Appliances Market are:

Whirlpool Corporation; Morphy Richards; LG Electronics; Havells India Ltd.; SAMSUNG; Electrolux; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Haier lnc.; Panasonic Corporation; BSH Home Appliances Group; Hitachi Appliances, Inc.; Mabe; Midea Group and Miele & Cie. KG

Segmentation: Global Kitchen Appliances Market

By Product Ovens Microwaves Refrigerators Stoves Dishwashers Water Purifiers Others Kettles Coffee Machines Toasters Blenders Others By End-Use Application Commercial Household By Structure Free-Stand Built-In By Distribution Channel Direct E-Commerce



Based on regions, the Kitchen Appliances Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Electrolux announced the launch of new appliances for home and kitchen in the North America region at the 2019 “Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS)” in Las Vegas, United States. The products launched under the Frigidaire brand included an oven with air fry technology, as well as customizable refrigerator drawer with the capability of being converted into a freezer; along with the introduction of climate-controlled wine cellars from its Vintec brand.

In August 2018, LG Electronics announced the introduction of an extension to its “LG SIGNATURE” brand at the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2018 held in Berlin, Germany. The new products included a wine cellar, dryer and a bottom-freezer refrigerator.

The report covers major aspects:

The report evaluates the key factors of drivers, restraints, and opportunities enabling strategic decision making with perceptive to identify the potential Market. Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Kitchen AppliancesMarkettrend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analyzed for Market estimation and forecasting. The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential. The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Kitchen AppliancesMarketgrowth.

Key Benefits for Kitchen Appliances Market:

In-depth analysis of the Marketis conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Kitchen Appliances Market trends and dynamics.

Key Marketplayers within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Extensive analysis of the Marketis conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa )

