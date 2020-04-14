Leukapheresis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Types, And Applications Forecast To 2026

leukapheresis market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 19.9 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 36.1 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Leukapheresis is a procedure used for separating white blood cells from a sample of blood. It can be performed to reduce the count of very high white blood cell, to attain cells for various research purposes and to obtain autologous blood cells for further transplant back into patient. It is a type of apheresis, used for separating out a particular constituent of blood and to return the remaining part back to the circulation.

By Type (Leukapheresis Devices, Leukapheresis Disposables),

Application (Research Applications, Therapeutic Applications),

End User (Blood Component Providers and Blood Centers, Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Transfusion Centers),

Geographical Insights:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

The global leukapheresis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used different strategies such as mergers, partnerships, expansions, innovative product launches, agreements, joint ventures, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of leukapheresis market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd, Haemonetics Corporation, Terumo BCT Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Macopharma, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, HemaCare, Caltag Medsystem Ltd, AllCells, StemExpress, PPA, Key Biologics LLC, ZenBio Inc., Precision for Medicine Inc., BioIVT, Digital Pharmacist Inc., Lmb Technologie GmbH, Grifols, S.A, Bioelettronica and Kaneka Pharma Europe NV.

The Study Objectives of the Global Leukapheresis Market Research Report are:

To examine deeply on the existing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and industry players.

To display the current development in major economies, across the globe.

To strategically profile the market players and comprehensively examine their growth and development plans.

To define, describe and predict the Leukapheresis market by product type, application, end user, and key regions.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Global Leukapheresis Industry Market Research Report

Chapter Two: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Three: Global Leukapheresis Market, by Type

Chapter Four: Leukapheresis Market, by Application

Chapter Five: Global Leukapheresis Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

Chapter Six: Global Leukapheresis Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Global Leukapheresis Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

Chapter Eight: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Nine: Global Leukapheresis Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

Chapter Ten: Leukapheresis Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

Chapter Eleven: New Project Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue (demand and production) are available for 2020-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

