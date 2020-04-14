Lithotripsy Devices Market Opportunity and Growth Analysis by 2025. Major Players are Richard Wolf, Direxgroup, Medispec LTD , C. R. Bard Inc.

The Lithotripsy Devices market report is an important element which gains demand from all corners of the globe. It provides product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global market including price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been employed for a detailed study to generate this report. This report performs SWOT analysis of major key players of Healthcare industry based on strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats as well as company’s internal & external environments. To generate this world-class Lithotripsy Devices Market report, the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology have been used.

The Global Lithotripsy Devices Market is expected to reach USD 2.12 billion by 2025, from USD 1.41 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the Lithotripsy Devices Market are Richard Wolf, Direxgroup, Medispec LTD , C. R. Bard, Inc., Novamedtek, Karl Storz Gmbh, LUMENIS., COOK, Dornier, Medtech, Siemens AG, Storz Medical AG, Direx Group, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus, Medispec and Walz Elektronik among others.

Market Definition: Global Lithotripsy Devices Market

Lithotripsy is a technique of breaking the process of urolithiasis. Urolithiasis is the process stones formation in the kidney, bladder, and/or urethra. It can be mostly observed that the kidney stones cause blood in the urine and discomfort in the abdomen and flank, or in the groin that is the area between the abdomen and the upper thigh on either side of the body. The people suffer from kidney stones that occur in 1 in 20 people at some point of time. Lithotripsy procedure also uses shock wave to break up stones in the internal organ like kidney, bladder, or ureter. Subsequently in this procedure, the tiny pieces of stones pass out of the body with the help of urine.

Market Segmentation: Global Lithotripsy Devices Market

The global lithotripsy devices market is segmented based on type, application, distribution channel and geographical segments.

Based on type, the market is segmented into intracorporeal lithotripsy and extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy. The intracorporeal lithotripsy segment is further segmented into mechanical lithotripsy, electrohydraulic lithotripsy (EHL), laser lithotripsy and ultrasonic lithotripsy.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into kidney stone, pancreatic stones, ureteral stones and bile duct stone.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users.

Based on geography the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market: Global Lithotripsy Devices Market

In May 2018, Dornier MedTech has launched world’s first smart lithotripter using big data with the device name Dornier Delta III SmartLitho, which will be offering an analytic algorithm to help urologists make treatment decisions. The device is accessible with the powerful imaging for improved stone visualization, maximized energy to treat more stones in more patients and enhanced efficiency for time saving features to serve more patients.

In May 2015, Olympus that is expert in designing and delivering innovative solutions for medical and surgical procedures has launched new lithotripsy devices, expanding complete portfolio GLIDEWIRE that is a urologic guidewire, ShockPulse- SE that fragments and removes stones even more efficiently.

