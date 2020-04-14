LNG Bunkering Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends and Competitive Analysis 2027

The “Global LNG Bunkering Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the LNG bunkering industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview LNG bunkering market with detailed market segmentation by end-user, and geography. The global LNG bunkering market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading LNG bunkering market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the LNG bunkering market.

LNG Bunkering is the providing of LNG fuel to vessels for its own consumption. The benefits of LNG as a fuel is the mass reduction in sulfur content and produce low NOx as compare to MDO and MGO. Hence, rising development to promote the LNG as a bunker fuel is boosting the growth of the LNG bunkering market. Growing seaborne trade and increasing shale production are influencing the growth of the LNG bunkering market. Rising demand for low cost and eco-friendly marine fuel is also triggering the growth of the LNG bunkering market.

Growing shifting towards clean energy coupled with strict government rules to minimize emissions, including nitrous oxide and sulfur, drives the growth of the LNG bunkering market. Factor such as to reduce maintenance, improve performance, reliability, safety, and enhance fuel are some of the key factors that are augmenting the growth of the LNG bunkering market. Increasing laws by international maritime organization (IMO) and government are focusing on encouraging the use of LNG as a bunker fuel is expected to drive the growth of the LNG bunkering market.

The global LNG bunkering market is segmented on the basis of end-user. On the basis end-user the market is segmented as tanker fleet, bulk and general cargo, offshore vessels and ferries, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global LNG bunkering market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The LNG bunkering market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting LNG bunkering market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the LNG bunkering market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the LNG bunkering market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from LNG bunkering market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for LNG bunkering in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the LNG bunkering market.

The report also includes the profiles of key LNG bunkering companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Eagle LNG

ENGIE

EVOL LNG

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Harvey Gulf International Marine, LLC

KANON Loading Equipment B.V.

KLAW LNG

Nauticor GmbH & Co. KG

Shell International B.V.

Titan LNG

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the LNG Bunkering Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the LNG Bunkering Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of LNG Bunkering Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global LNG Bunkering Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

