 Middle East & Africa Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market 2026:Quantitative Analysis By Mitotech, SA, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ALLERGAN, Novaliq GmbH, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc

Dry eye syndrome is a condition which has an increasing prevalence along with the increasing ages. It is around 50.0% more common in the women as compared to men. Dry eye if left untreated can lead to ulcers, pain, scars on the cornea or some loss of the vision. However, the permanent loss of vision due to dry eye is uncommon.

Dry eye syndrome can be associated with:

Any disease process which helps in altering the components of the tears

Cosmetic surgery, if eye-lids are opened widely

Inflammation of surface of the eyes, the conjunctiva or the lacrimal gland

Growth in the surface of the eyes, as in thyroid diseases when the eyes protrude forward

Segmentation: Middle East & Africa Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market

Middle East & Africa dry eye syndrome treatment market is segmented into five notable segments which are product type, disease type, treatment type, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into emulsions, lubricant eye drops/solutions, eye ointments, nutrition supplements, autologous serum eye drops and others

On the basis of disease type, the market is segmented into evaporative dry eye syndrome and aqueous dry eye syndrome

On the basis of treatment type, the market is segmented into tear stimulators, lubricating agents, anti-inflammatory drugs, artificial tears, antibiotic drugs and others

On the basis end user, the market is segmented into of home healthcare, hospitals, clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into of hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and others

Recent Developments

In December 2018, Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. launched Neuroptika, Inc. which is a spin out from the Senju. Neuroptika, Inc. would focus on the advancement of the SI-01 which is a novel therapeutic drug used for protecting and regenerating corneal nerves in the ophthalmic diseases. This strategy would help in the product development and in the expansion of the company.

In June 2018, Bausch + Lomb announced the launch of Soothe Xtra Protection (XP) Preservative Free lubricant eye drops by expanding the portfolio of the eye health products for meeting the rising demand for the dry eye symptoms relief without the usage of the preservatives. This will help the company to expand its product portfolio.

In October 2017, Johnson & Johnson Vision showcased their innovations in the Surgical Vision at the ESCRS 2017 meeting in Portugal. This would help the company to showcase the patient centric innovation along with the launch of CATALYS System Mobile Patient Bed, iDESIGN Refractive Studio and the new dry eye medical device technology through the acquisition of TearScience.

