Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market Competitive Analysis and Growth Strategies to 2027

Latest market study on “Global Mobile Data Consumption Trends To 2027”, In 2018, the Internet subscriber base stood at 3.58 billion and it is expected to reach 6.26 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

From 2019 to 2027, the growth of mobile internet and subscribers will be driven by developing countries especially China and India in Asia Pacific region. The other prominent countries/regions which will contribute to this growth include Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America.

Global Mobile Data Consumption Trends to 2027 – Company Profiles

AT&T, Inc.

china mobile Limited

China Telecom Corporation Limited

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

Deutsche Telekom AG

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Orange S.A

Telefónica S.A.

Telecom Italia

Vodafone group PLC

In China, the share of young Internet users is huge in the overall internet users market and it is a major growth driver for internet services. Availability of affordable data plans and tariffs by Indian telecom operators is fueling the growth of mobile internet services in India. The entry of Reliance Jio in 2016 has changed the data consumption and competitive scenario in an unprecedented way. In 2018, the Internet subscriber base was approaching 500 million and with availability of affordable data plans. Various initiatives and favorable policies by governments of China and India will fuel the growth of subscriber base, internet users in these countries.

In past few years, investments and M&A activity in the field of AI has reached peak levels worldwide and this trend is expected to be continue. Various companies around the world have set up centers for the R&D in AI, and governments of countries like Canada, US, UK, China, and South Korea have also created dedicated funds for AI research.

The mobile data traffic every month and for each smartphone is projected to remain persistent across all the region despite of significant differences in the data consumption patterns. For instance, the North America charted for highest usage by accounting for nearly 5.1 GB each month per active smartphone user, whereas, the western Europe was estimated to approach 2.7 GB per month milestone by 2016 end. Furthermore, the growth in developed markets like US and Europe is slowing down as these regions are approaching saturation in terms of mobile subscribers. However, developing economies like India and China have significant potential to grow from 2019 to 2027.

Strategic Insights



Major growth drivers responsible for this increase in mobile subscriber base worldwide include:

Rising demand of internet services in developing countries like China and India

Increased investment in advanced technologies like AR, VR, IoT and AI

Favorable and supportive regulatory environment

Affordable data plans and low cost smartphones are fuelling the growth of data consumption

