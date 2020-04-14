Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026|Schneider Electric, Siemens, ESRI

Complete study of the global Oil Pipeline Transportation market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Oil Pipeline Transportation industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Oil Pipeline Transportation production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Oil Pipeline Transportation market include ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ESRI, Emerson, Trimble Navigation, Rockwell Automation, FMC Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, Enbridge Inc., Energy Transfer Partners LP, TC Energy Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Plains All American Pipeline LP Oil Pipeline Transportation

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Oil Pipeline Transportation industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Oil Pipeline Transportation manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Oil Pipeline Transportation industry.

Global Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Segment By Type:

End User, Transportation Industry, Refiners and Manufacturers

Global Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Segment By Application:

Pipeline transportation is a method of transportation which involves movement of solid, liquid or gaseous products over long distances through pipelines. This mode of transportation is mostly used for transport of crude and refined petroleum products such as oil and natural gas. However, pipelines are also useful for transporting other fluids such as water, slurry, sewage, and beer. Capsule pipelining using pneumatic tubes provides solution for transporting the solids in some cases. Oil pipeline transportation is a vital part of an economy as it proves to a safe, efficient and economical transportation method from the exploration site to production areas. Crude oil pipelines established are getting longer with the growing number of exploration sites, infrastructure development, and dependence on energy resources, which is thus driving the growth of the global crude oil pipeline transportation market. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Oil Pipeline Transportation market in 2020. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Oil Pipeline Transportation industry. Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Oil Pipeline Transportation YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Oil Pipeline Transportation will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Oil Pipeline Transportation market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Oil Pipeline Transportation market in terms of revenue. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oil Pipeline Transportation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each end user segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026. Regional and Country-level Analysis The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Oil Pipeline Transportation market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each end user segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026. Competition Analysis In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Oil Pipeline Transportation market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Oil Pipeline Transportation market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Oil Pipeline Transportation market. The following players are covered in this report:, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ESRI, Emerson, Trimble Navigation, Rockwell Automation, FMC Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, Enbridge Inc., Energy Transfer Partners LP, TC Energy Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Plains All American Pipeline LP Oil Pipeline Transportation Breakdown Data by Type, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Maintenance and Support Oil Pipeline Transportation Breakdown Data by End User, Transportation Industry, Refiners and Manufacturers

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Oil Pipeline Transportation industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report

What is the growth potential of the Oil Pipeline Transportation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oil Pipeline Transportation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oil Pipeline Transportation market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oil Pipeline Transportation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oil Pipeline Transportation market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oil Pipeline Transportation Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Consulting Services

1.4.3 Managed Services

1.4.4 Maintenance and Support

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Share by End User: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Transportation Industry

1.5.3 Refiners and Manufacturers

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Oil Pipeline Transportation Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Oil Pipeline Transportation Industry

1.6.1.1 Oil Pipeline Transportation Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Oil Pipeline Transportation Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Oil Pipeline Transportation Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Oil Pipeline Transportation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Oil Pipeline Transportation Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Oil Pipeline Transportation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Oil Pipeline Transportation Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Oil Pipeline Transportation Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Oil Pipeline Transportation Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Oil Pipeline Transportation Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oil Pipeline Transportation Revenue in 2019

3.3 Oil Pipeline Transportation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Oil Pipeline Transportation Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Oil Pipeline Transportation Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Oil Pipeline Transportation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Oil Pipeline Transportation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Oil Pipeline Transportation Breakdown Data by End User (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size by End User (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Oil Pipeline Transportation Forecasted Market Size by End User (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Oil Pipeline Transportation Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size by End User (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Oil Pipeline Transportation Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size by End User (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Oil Pipeline Transportation Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size by End User (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Oil Pipeline Transportation Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size by End User (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Oil Pipeline Transportation Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Oil Pipeline Transportation Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Oil Pipeline Transportation Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 ABB

13.1.1 ABB Company Details

13.1.2 ABB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 ABB Oil Pipeline Transportation Introduction

13.1.4 ABB Revenue in Oil Pipeline Transportation Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 ABB Recent Development

13.2 Schneider Electric

13.2.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

13.2.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Schneider Electric Oil Pipeline Transportation Introduction

13.2.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Oil Pipeline Transportation Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

13.3 Siemens

13.3.1 Siemens Company Details

13.3.2 Siemens Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Siemens Oil Pipeline Transportation Introduction

13.3.4 Siemens Revenue in Oil Pipeline Transportation Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

13.4 ESRI

13.4.1 ESRI Company Details

13.4.2 ESRI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 ESRI Oil Pipeline Transportation Introduction

13.4.4 ESRI Revenue in Oil Pipeline Transportation Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 ESRI Recent Development

13.5 Emerson

13.5.1 Emerson Company Details

13.5.2 Emerson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Emerson Oil Pipeline Transportation Introduction

13.5.4 Emerson Revenue in Oil Pipeline Transportation Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Emerson Recent Development

13.6 Trimble Navigation

13.6.1 Trimble Navigation Company Details

13.6.2 Trimble Navigation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Trimble Navigation Oil Pipeline Transportation Introduction

13.6.4 Trimble Navigation Revenue in Oil Pipeline Transportation Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Trimble Navigation Recent Development

13.7 Rockwell Automation

13.7.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details

13.7.2 Rockwell Automation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Rockwell Automation Oil Pipeline Transportation Introduction

13.7.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Oil Pipeline Transportation Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

13.8 FMC Technologies

13.8.1 FMC Technologies Company Details

13.8.2 FMC Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 FMC Technologies Oil Pipeline Transportation Introduction

13.8.4 FMC Technologies Revenue in Oil Pipeline Transportation Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 FMC Technologies Recent Development

13.9 Alcatel-Lucent

13.9.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

13.9.2 Alcatel-Lucent Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Alcatel-Lucent Oil Pipeline Transportation Introduction

13.9.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Oil Pipeline Transportation Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

13.10 Enbridge Inc.

13.10.1 Enbridge Inc. Company Details

13.10.2 Enbridge Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Enbridge Inc. Oil Pipeline Transportation Introduction

13.10.4 Enbridge Inc. Revenue in Oil Pipeline Transportation Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Enbridge Inc. Recent Development

13.11 Energy Transfer Partners LP

10.11.1 Energy Transfer Partners LP Company Details

10.11.2 Energy Transfer Partners LP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Energy Transfer Partners LP Oil Pipeline Transportation Introduction

10.11.4 Energy Transfer Partners LP Revenue in Oil Pipeline Transportation Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Energy Transfer Partners LP Recent Development

13.12 TC Energy Corp

10.12.1 TC Energy Corp Company Details

10.12.2 TC Energy Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 TC Energy Corp Oil Pipeline Transportation Introduction

10.12.4 TC Energy Corp Revenue in Oil Pipeline Transportation Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 TC Energy Corp Recent Development

13.13 Enterprise Products Partners LP

10.13.1 Enterprise Products Partners LP Company Details

10.13.2 Enterprise Products Partners LP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Enterprise Products Partners LP Oil Pipeline Transportation Introduction

10.13.4 Enterprise Products Partners LP Revenue in Oil Pipeline Transportation Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Enterprise Products Partners LP Recent Development

13.14 Plains All American Pipeline LP

10.14.1 Plains All American Pipeline LP Company Details

10.14.2 Plains All American Pipeline LP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Plains All American Pipeline LP Oil Pipeline Transportation Introduction

10.14.4 Plains All American Pipeline LP Revenue in Oil Pipeline Transportation Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Plains All American Pipeline LP Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

