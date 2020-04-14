Point of Care Diagnostics Market is projected to touch $43,336 million by 2022 – Sysmex Corporation, Nova Biomedical, Danaher Corporation, Becton

The global point of care diagnostics market size is expected to reach $43,336 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2016 to 2022. Rising prevalence of various chronic and infectious diseases such as cardiac diseases, hepatitis, cancer, gastrointestinal, respiratory, and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) play a pivotal role in the growth of the global point of care diagnostics market. Moreover, changes in life style patterns also cause several medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, which fuels demand for point of care diagnostic procedures for their diagnosis & monitoring. Stringent government regulations and reimbursement issues for the point of care devices may hamper the growth of the market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Abbott Laboratories,, Siemens AG, F., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sinocare Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sysmex Corporation, Nova Biomedical, Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, BioM?rieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories.

The point of care tests refers to the diagnostic procedures which are conducted outside of the laboratories. Point of care diagnostic procedures are carried out by various point of care diagnostics devices which are used to test cholesterol and glucose levels, enzyme analysis, drugs of abuse testing, diagnosis of infectious diseases and pregnancy testing. In addition, cardiac markers, fecal occult blood tests and blood gases tests can also be performed by using point of care diagnostic devices.

The world point of care diagnostics market is segmented based on product, end user, mode of prescription and geography. Based on product, the world point of care diagnostics market is further segmented into glucose monitoring kits; infectious disease testing kits; pregnancy and fertility testing kits; hematology testing kits, cardiometabolic monitoring kits, urinalysis testing kits, coagulation monitoring kits, tumor/cancer markers testing kits, cholesterol test strips, drugs of abuse testing kits, fecal occult testing kits and others (calcium assay kits and immunohistochemistry kits. The infectious disease testing kits are further categorized into hepatitis testing kits, HIV testing kits, respiratory infections testing kits, influenza testing kits, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) testing kits, sexually-transmitted diseases (STDs) testing kits and others (topical diseases testing kits and nerve conduction study kits). The cardiometabolic monitoring kits segment is further sub-divided into cardiac markers kits, HbA1c testing kits, electrolytes testing kits and among others.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Point of Care Diagnostics market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Point of Care Diagnostics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

Most important Products of Point of Care Diagnostics covered in this report are:

Glucose Monitoring

Infectious Disease Testing

Pregnancy And Fertility Testing

Hematology Testing

Cardiometabolic Monitoring

Urinalysis Testing

Coagulation Monitoring

Tumor Markers Testing

Cholesterol Test Strips

Drugs Of Abuse Testing

Fecal Occult Testing

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Professional diagnostic centers

Hospitals/critical care centers

Outpatient healthcare Setting

Ambulatory care settings

Research laboratories

Home

For more clarity on the real potential of the Point of Care Diagnostics market for the forecast period 2021–2027, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This help our client invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

Table of Contents:

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Point of Care Diagnostics market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Point of Care Diagnostics market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Point of Care Diagnostics market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Point of Care Diagnostics market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

