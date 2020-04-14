Potassium Persulfate Industry 2020 Global Market Companies, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Demand, Types and Projection to 2026

Get Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1504630

Synopsis of the Market:

The global potassium persulfate market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Scope of global potassium persulfate market includes by Grade ( High Purity, Low Purity), by Application (Cosmetics, Water Treatment, Dye & Printing, Others), by Function (Analytical Reagent, Plastic Initiator, Oxidizing Agent, Others), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Potassium persulfate is a white solid compound and is a powerful oxidant. It is also known as potassium peroxydisulfate.

Increasing demand for water and waste water treatment and growing demand for cosmetics and personal care products are major factors driving the potassium persulfate market across the globe. However, toxicity of potassium persulfate and side effects on human health is a significant factor hindering the growth of the market.

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

* ABC Chemicals

* ADEKA

* BASF SE

* Energy Chemical Co.

* FMC Corporation

* Honeywell

* KEMIRA

* Suzhou Sunrise Chemical Co Ltd.

* The DOW Chemical Company

* United Initiators

* VR Persulfates Pvt. Ltd.

* MGC

* A. B. Enterprises

* Mehta Chemicals

On the basis of grade, the market is split into:

* High Purity

* Low Purity

Based on application, the market is divided into:

* Cosmetics

* Water Treatment

* Dye & Printing

* Others

Based on the function, the market is segmented into:

* Analytical Reagent

* Plastic Initiator

* Oxidizing Agent

* Others

Moreover, the market is classified across regions and countries as follows:

· North America- U.S., Canada

· Europe- U.K., France, Germany

· Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India

· Latin America- Brazil, Mexico

· Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa.

