POWER BANK MARKET COMPETITORS, TRENDS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRY FORECAST 2019-2026 | EXCELLENT GROWTH BY HUAWEI DEVICE, SYSKA, LENOVO, MICROSOFT, PANASONIC CORPORATION, SONY CORPORATION

Global Power Bank Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 47.95 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 236.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 22.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be increased power consumption of electronic devices due to advancement in technology.

The 2020 Annual Power Bank Market offers:

=> 100+ charts exploring and analyzing the Power Bank market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more

=> 10+ profiles of top Power Bank producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends=> Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

=> Benchmark wholesale prices, market position, plus prices for raw materials involved in Power Bank type

Key Segmentation: Power Bank Market

By Capacity Range (500–3499mAh, 3500–6499mAh, 6500–9499mAh, 9500–12499mAh, 12500–15499mAh, Above 15500mAh);

USB Port (One USB Port, Two USB Ports, More Than Two USB Ports);

Energy Source (Electric, Solar);

Battery Type (Lithium Ion (LI-Ion) Battery, Lithium Polymer (LI-Polymer) Battery);

Application (Smartphone, Tablet, Digital Camera, Laptop), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline),

Price Range (Low, Mid-range, Premium Range),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Decline in price of power banks, this act as driver to the market drive

Electric outage in certain countries, this act as driver to the market drive

Key Market Competitors: Power Bank Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the power bank market are G.T. Internet Information Co.,Ltd (China), Lenovo (China), Microsoft (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Anker Innovations Limited (China), ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.(China), Intex (India), UNU Electronics Inc., Shenzhen Century New Energy Battery Co. Ltd (China), Duracell Inc. (Switzerland), , Syska, Ambrane India Pvt Ltd (India), Damson Group (US), Huawei Device Co., Ltd. (China), SAMSUNG (South Korea), RAVPower (US), mophie, inc.(California), ASUSTeK Computer Inc (hina), OPPO (China), Apacer Technology Inc (China), Targus (US), amomg others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, Adata Technology Co., Ltd. announced that they launched the X7000 power bank. The device has features of 2 output USB ports with a battery capacity of 7000mAh. It is compatible with smartphones, tablets, and other portable electronic devices.

In December 2016, Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. announced that they launched the 2000mAh power bank in China. It has 2 output USB ports and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The device is scratch resistant and has 9 layers of circuit chip protection.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Power Bank Market

Power Bank Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Power Bank Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Power Bank Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Power Bank Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Power Bank

Global Power Bank Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

