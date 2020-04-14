Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Regional Analysis, Business Growth, Applications, Emerging Opportunities And Forecast 2025

The global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market size was 10200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 19700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.5% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

A fast food restaurant, also known as a quick service restaurant (QSR) within the industry, is a specific type of restaurant that serves fast food cuisine and has minimal table service.

The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market is very fragmented, there are so many players in the world. The key players are like Verifone Systems, NCR Corporation, Cognizant, PAR Technology Corporation, NEC Display Solutions etc. The big players are from United States, EU and Japan.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. United States market took up about 24.6% the global market in 2016, while EU was about 20.48%, and China is followed with the share about 19.42%.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. The international players like taking acquire of other companies, usually related to or can expand with her business. Their market in this industry can ranges from hardware or/and software to service. In other words, the big players in this industry now put more effort on The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT chain.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Verifone Systems Inc

NCR Corporation

Cognizant

PAR Technology Corporation

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

LG

Panasonic Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Delphi Display Systems, Inc

HM Electronics, Inc.

Revel Systems

PAX Technology

SZZT Electronics

Shenzhen Xinguodu

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Consumers

Small Consumers

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Manufacturers

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

