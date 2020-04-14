Rapid Tests Market Projected to Register 4.2% CAGR to 2025 | Akers Biosciences, OraSure Technologies, Bio-rad Laboratories, Abbott

Global Rapid Tests Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

Rapid tests are often referred to as point-of-care tests because rather than sending a blood sample to a laboratory, the test can be conducted and the result read in a doctor’s office or a community setting, without specialised laboratory equipment. The sample taken is usually either finger-prick blood or saliva.

The global Rapid Tests market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 12550 million by 2025, from USD 10650 million in 2019.

The Rapid Tests market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Akers Biosciences, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Roche Diagnostics, Hologic, Inc., Cepheid, Inc., Quidel Corporation

For people taking a test, the defining feature is that the result can usually be given within 20 or 30 minutes, which is often more convenient and can mean that many more people actually receive their test results.

Factors such as increase in awareness regarding early diagnosis of disease, prevalence of infectious diseases, and the need for low-cost diagnostic testing coupled with diagnosis accuracy are expected to boost the growth of the rapid tests market during the forecast period. In addition, growth in personalized care and increase in promotional activities by manufacturers encourage the use of rapid tests, thereby propelling the growth of the market.

By Type, Rapid Tests market has been segmented into

Over-the-counter (OTC) Rapid Test Product

Professional Rapid Test Product

By Application, Rapid Tests has been segmented into:

Infectious Disease

Cardiology

Oncology

Pregnancy and Fertility

Toxicology

Glucose Monitoring

Others

