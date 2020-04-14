Seed Potatoes Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026|Agrico, Germicopa, EUROPLANT Pflanzenzucht
Complete study of the global Seed Potatoes market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Seed Potatoes industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Seed Potatoes production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Seed Potatoes market include HZPC, Agrico, Germicopa, EUROPLANT Pflanzenzucht, Solana, Danespo, C. Meijer, NORIKA, Interseed Potatoes, IPM, Bhatti Agritech, Valley Tissue Culture, Alex McDonald, Murphy, Xisen Potato Industry Group, SnowValley Agricultural Group, Hohhot Huaou Starch, Beidahuang Potato Group Seed Potatoes
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Seed Potatoes industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Seed Potatoes manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Seed Potatoes industry.
Global Seed Potatoes Market Segment By Type:
, Conventional Seed Potatoes, Micro Propagation Seed Potatoes Seed Potatoes
Global Seed Potatoes Market Segment By Application:
, Factory Planting, Farmer Planting, Other
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Seed Potatoes industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report
- What is the growth potential of the Seed Potatoes market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Seed Potatoes industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Seed Potatoes market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Seed Potatoes market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Seed Potatoes market?
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Seed Potatoes Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Seed Potatoes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Seed Potatoes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Conventional Seed Potatoes
1.4.3 Micro Propagation Seed Potatoes
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Seed Potatoes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Factory Planting
1.5.3 Farmer Planting
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Seed Potatoes Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Seed Potatoes Industry
1.6.1.1 Seed Potatoes Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Seed Potatoes Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Seed Potatoes Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Seed Potatoes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Seed Potatoes Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Seed Potatoes Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Seed Potatoes Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Seed Potatoes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Seed Potatoes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Seed Potatoes Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Seed Potatoes Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Seed Potatoes Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Seed Potatoes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Seed Potatoes Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Seed Potatoes Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Seed Potatoes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Seed Potatoes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Seed Potatoes Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Seed Potatoes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Seed Potatoes Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Seed Potatoes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Seed Potatoes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Seed Potatoes Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Seed Potatoes Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Seed Potatoes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Seed Potatoes Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Seed Potatoes Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Seed Potatoes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Seed Potatoes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Seed Potatoes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Seed Potatoes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Seed Potatoes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Seed Potatoes Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Seed Potatoes Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Seed Potatoes Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Seed Potatoes Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Seed Potatoes Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Seed Potatoes Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Seed Potatoes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Seed Potatoes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Seed Potatoes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Seed Potatoes by Country
6.1.1 North America Seed Potatoes Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Seed Potatoes Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Seed Potatoes Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Seed Potatoes Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Seed Potatoes by Country
7.1.1 Europe Seed Potatoes Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Seed Potatoes Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Seed Potatoes Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Seed Potatoes Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Seed Potatoes by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Seed Potatoes Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Seed Potatoes Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Seed Potatoes Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Seed Potatoes Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Seed Potatoes by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Seed Potatoes Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Seed Potatoes Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Seed Potatoes Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Seed Potatoes Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Seed Potatoes by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Seed Potatoes Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Seed Potatoes Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Seed Potatoes Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Seed Potatoes Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles
11.1 HZPC
11.1.1 HZPC Corporation Information
11.1.2 HZPC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 HZPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 HZPC Seed Potatoes Products Offered
11.1.5 HZPC Recent Development
11.2 Agrico
11.2.1 Agrico Corporation Information
11.2.2 Agrico Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Agrico Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Agrico Seed Potatoes Products Offered
11.2.5 Agrico Recent Development
11.3 Germicopa
11.3.1 Germicopa Corporation Information
11.3.2 Germicopa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Germicopa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Germicopa Seed Potatoes Products Offered
11.3.5 Germicopa Recent Development
11.4 EUROPLANT Pflanzenzucht
11.4.1 EUROPLANT Pflanzenzucht Corporation Information
11.4.2 EUROPLANT Pflanzenzucht Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 EUROPLANT Pflanzenzucht Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 EUROPLANT Pflanzenzucht Seed Potatoes Products Offered
11.4.5 EUROPLANT Pflanzenzucht Recent Development
11.5 Solana
11.5.1 Solana Corporation Information
11.5.2 Solana Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Solana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Solana Seed Potatoes Products Offered
11.5.5 Solana Recent Development
11.6 Danespo
11.6.1 Danespo Corporation Information
11.6.2 Danespo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Danespo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Danespo Seed Potatoes Products Offered
11.6.5 Danespo Recent Development
11.7 C. Meijer
11.7.1 C. Meijer Corporation Information
11.7.2 C. Meijer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 C. Meijer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 C. Meijer Seed Potatoes Products Offered
11.7.5 C. Meijer Recent Development
11.8 NORIKA
11.8.1 NORIKA Corporation Information
11.8.2 NORIKA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 NORIKA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 NORIKA Seed Potatoes Products Offered
11.8.5 NORIKA Recent Development
11.9 Interseed Potatoes
11.9.1 Interseed Potatoes Corporation Information
11.9.2 Interseed Potatoes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Interseed Potatoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Interseed Potatoes Seed Potatoes Products Offered
11.9.5 Interseed Potatoes Recent Development
11.10 IPM
11.10.1 IPM Corporation Information
11.10.2 IPM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 IPM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 IPM Seed Potatoes Products Offered
11.10.5 IPM Recent Development
11.12 Valley Tissue Culture
11.12.1 Valley Tissue Culture Corporation Information
11.12.2 Valley Tissue Culture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Valley Tissue Culture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Valley Tissue Culture Products Offered
11.12.5 Valley Tissue Culture Recent Development
11.13 Alex McDonald
11.13.1 Alex McDonald Corporation Information
11.13.2 Alex McDonald Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Alex McDonald Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Alex McDonald Products Offered
11.13.5 Alex McDonald Recent Development
11.14 Murphy
11.14.1 Murphy Corporation Information
11.14.2 Murphy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Murphy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Murphy Products Offered
11.14.5 Murphy Recent Development
11.15 Xisen Potato Industry Group
11.15.1 Xisen Potato Industry Group Corporation Information
11.15.2 Xisen Potato Industry Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Xisen Potato Industry Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Xisen Potato Industry Group Products Offered
11.15.5 Xisen Potato Industry Group Recent Development
11.16 SnowValley Agricultural Group
11.16.1 SnowValley Agricultural Group Corporation Information
11.16.2 SnowValley Agricultural Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 SnowValley Agricultural Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 SnowValley Agricultural Group Products Offered
11.16.5 SnowValley Agricultural Group Recent Development
11.17 Hohhot Huaou Starch
11.17.1 Hohhot Huaou Starch Corporation Information
11.17.2 Hohhot Huaou Starch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Hohhot Huaou Starch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Hohhot Huaou Starch Products Offered
11.17.5 Hohhot Huaou Starch Recent Development
11.18 Beidahuang Potato Group
11.18.1 Beidahuang Potato Group Corporation Information
11.18.2 Beidahuang Potato Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 Beidahuang Potato Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Beidahuang Potato Group Products Offered
11.18.5 Beidahuang Potato Group Recent Development 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Seed Potatoes Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Seed Potatoes Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Seed Potatoes Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Seed Potatoes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Seed Potatoes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Seed Potatoes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Seed Potatoes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Seed Potatoes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Seed Potatoes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Seed Potatoes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Seed Potatoes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Seed Potatoes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Seed Potatoes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Seed Potatoes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Seed Potatoes Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Seed Potatoes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Seed Potatoes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Seed Potatoes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Seed Potatoes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Seed Potatoes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Seed Potatoes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Seed Potatoes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Seed Potatoes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Seed Potatoes Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Seed Potatoes Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
