STORAGE AREA NETWORK (SAN) SOLUTIONS MARKET 2020 POSITIVE OUTLOOK, OPPORTUNITIES AND INDUSTRY EXPANSION BY 2026 | FUJITSU, ORACLE, HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT, HITACHI, CISCO
Data Bridge Market research released a new market study on Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. This global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions business report makes available a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin.
Global storage area network (SAN) solutions market is projected to rise to USD 23.98 billion by 2026, undergoing growth with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the low cost on upgradation, growing cloud computing solutions and associated improvements in technology.
Click to get Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market Research Sample PDF Copy Here @: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-storage-area-network-san-solutions-market
If you are involved in the Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Type (Hyperscale Server SAN, Enterprise Server SAN), Technology (FC, FCoE, InfiniBand, iSCSI Protocol), Organization Size (Small & Medium Business, Large Business), End Use Industry (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, IT & Telecommunication, Energy & Utility, Government Offices, Education, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others)
What are the major market growth drivers?
Minimal intervention with network traffic, and a centralized backup which prevents loss of data, thereby ensuring data safety drives the growth of this market
Global improvement of technology and business operations
Fibre optics being less costly than ethernet technology, thus making SAN cost effective
SAN is a highly flexible, adaptable and scalable technology, which further drives the growth of this market
Competitive Landscape and Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market Share Analysis
Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions market.
Key Market Competitors: Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the storage area network (SAN) solutions market are IBM Corporation, FUJITSU, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi, Ltd., Cisco, DataDirect Networks, NEC Corporation, NetApp, Pure Storage, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IDG Communications, Inc., Dell Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Nutanix, DataCore Software, Scale Computing, StorMagic. and Nexenta Systems, Inc. amongst others.
Key Developments in the Market:
In January 2017, Hewlett Packard Enterprise acquired the leader in hyper-converged infrastructure and storage maker company, SimpliVity. SimpliVity integrates storage, computing, and networking in the same hardware, which is called hyper-converged system. This integration would provide several benefits, such as such as cost control, increased performance etc. which would further lead to the growth of the entire storage market.
In November, 2017, Broadcom acquired network gear maker and fibre channel maker, Brocade Communications Systems Inc. This acquisition would strengthen Broadcom’s position as a pioneer of enterprise storage and networking solutions and help them in better serving their OEM customers.
Why Is Data Triangulation Important In Qualitative Research?
This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods
Market Dynamics:
Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing
Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
Segmentation
Comparison
Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
North America
South America
Europe
MEA
APAC
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
List of abbreviations
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.
Table Of Contents Is Available [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-storage-area-network-san-solutions-market
To comprehend Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.
• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.
• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.
• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.
About Data Bridge Market Research:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email: [email protected]
- Trash Bags Market Share with Comprehensive Analysis and Major Players: Inteplast, Polykar, Polyethics Industries etc - April 14, 2020
- Stem Cell Therapy Market Competitive Outlook by 2025 | Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific., Vericel Corporation - April 14, 2020
- Global Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck Treatment Market Trends & Forecast to 2025 | Advaxis Inc., Amgen Inc., Azanta Danmark A/S - April 14, 2020