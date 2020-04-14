Storage in Big Data Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2019-2027

The ‘Storage in Big Data Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The Storage in Big Data market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Storage in Big Data market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

market segmentation – by segment, by industry, and by region. The next few sections analyze the global storage in big data market on the basis of segment, industry, and region and provide a comprehensive market outlook for the next 10 years, setting the forecast within the context of the global storage in big data ecosystem, including new technological developments and product offerings. A section of this report discusses various factors shaping internal and external competition in the market. Various barriers to entry of new start-ups in the industry have been analyzed and rated on the basis of their impact on competition levels in the market.

The global storage in big data market is segmented as under:

By Segment

Hardware Segment DAS – internal (OEM) DAS – external (OEM) DAS – other (ODM Direct) ESCON/FICON NAS SAN Tape Systems and Media

Software Segment

Services Segment

By Industry

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Transportation, Logistics & Retail

Healthcare and Medical

Media and Entertainment

Others

Key regions assessed

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The final section includes the global storage in big data market competitive landscape to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of key players operating in this market, along with an analysis of their strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats; and long-term and short-term business strategies. This report covers various solution providers operating in the global storage in big data market such as Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., VMware Inc., IBM Corporation, Dell EMC, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Teradata Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, and MemSQL Inc.

Research methodology

The forecast presented in this report assesses the total revenue generated across the global storage in big data market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, the report begins by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global storage in big data market is likely to perform in future. The report takes into account extensive secondary research to determine top industry players, products, applications, overall market size, industry connotations, distributors and manufacturers, etc. Region wise and segment wise data has also been acquired through interviews with key stakeholders in the global storage in big data market. Data gathered through primary and secondary research is validated by the triangulation method and further scrutinized using advanced tools to obtain useful qualitative and quantitative insights. Given the ever-fluctuating nature of the global economy, the report not only takes into account forecasts conducted in terms of CAGR, but also analyzes the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities across the global storage in big data market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all market segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, usually overlooked while forecasting the market. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve and also to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global storage in big data market. Further, to understand key market segments in terms of growth, Persistence Market Research has developed the global storage in big data market attractiveness index to help providers identify real market opportunities across the global storage in big data market.

