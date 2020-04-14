UK Toys and Games Market Report-Forecast Growth of 15.2% Between 2020-2025 | Hot Issues Impacting the Market, Strategies for Success, Market Sizes
The research reports on UK Toys and Games Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. UK Toys and Games Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. UK Toys and Games Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.
UK Toys and Games Market is forecast to reach £3.6bn in 2020, with forecast growth of 15.2% between 2020 and 2025. We forecast toys & games spending to rise over the next five years and the market to recover following a period of drastic decline between 2107 and 2019.
UK Toys and Games Market sector report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK toys & games market (including forecasts up to 2025), the major players, the big issues, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The consumer data is based on our 2019 UK HBS survey, using a panel of 10,000 nationally representative consumers.
Scope of this Report-
– With the market set to return to growth in 2020 (as consumer sentiment recovers), it will remain impacted by an increasingly technology-centric youth, with portions of toys & games spend being transferred into entertainment and electricals.
– Though the core toys & games sector targets children, there is a growing audience in the collectibles market which appeals to all ages groups, enicing non-traditional spend within the sector.
– Amazon continues to steal share from specialists, increasing by 2.9ppts in 2020 compared to 2019.
Reasons to buy this Report-
– Learn how the key retailers such as The Entertainer and Smyths are adapting to the sustainable movement , and the impact the war on plastic is having on the overall market.
– Utilise our in depth analysis of each age group, including average annual spend per head and the most important purchase drivers, to help you to increase spend among your target customer base.
– Use our detailed analysis of what the key issues within the tos & games market are to help identify ways to aquire new shoppers and drive engagement.
– Find out the rate at which online and offline channels are forecast to grow over the next five years, allowing you to adjust your business models to maximise sales potential.
Table of Contents in this Report-
THE HOT ISSUES
Market drivers and inhibitors
Main issues in toys & games
Strategies learned from the collapse of Toys R Us
Potential films to impact the market
Collectables appeal to a wider audience than typical products in the toys & games market
Video games and in-app purchases drive older children away from the toys & games market
Coronavirus outbreak impacting global supply chain
Strategies for success
WHAT PEOPLE BUY
Headlines
The sector at a glance
Overall sector size
Overall sector growth
Category dynamics: Soft toys
Category dynamics: Outdoor toys
Category dynamics: Construction toys
Category dynamics: Electronic toys
Category dynamics: Board games and jigsaws
Category dynamics: Doll houses/train sets
Category dynamics: Action figures
Category dynamics: Art toys
Spend per head
Online sector size
Online dynamics
WHERE PEOPLE SHOP
Channels of distribution
Market shares
Visited retailers
Shopped retailers
Retailer profiles
The Entertainer
Amazon
Smyths
Supermarkets
Discounters
Competitor dynamics
HOW AND WHY PEOPLE SHOP
Who shops and where they are located
Which categories they buy
Which character ranges they buy
Channels used by consumers
Fulfilment methods used by consumers
Frequency of shopping
Net agreement statements
Sustaiability in the toys sector
METHODOLOGY
What is included
Market sizing
and more…
