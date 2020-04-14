UK Toys and Games Market Report-Forecast Growth of 15.2% Between 2020-2025 | Hot Issues Impacting the Market, Strategies for Success, Market Sizes

The research reports on UK Toys and Games Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. UK Toys and Games Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. UK Toys and Games Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

UK Toys and Games Market is forecast to reach £3.6bn in 2020, with forecast growth of 15.2% between 2020 and 2025. We forecast toys & games spending to rise over the next five years and the market to recover following a period of drastic decline between 2107 and 2019.

UK Toys and Games Market sector report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK toys & games market (including forecasts up to 2025), the major players, the big issues, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The consumer data is based on our 2019 UK HBS survey, using a panel of 10,000 nationally representative consumers.

Scope of this Report-

– With the market set to return to growth in 2020 (as consumer sentiment recovers), it will remain impacted by an increasingly technology-centric youth, with portions of toys & games spend being transferred into entertainment and electricals.

– Though the core toys & games sector targets children, there is a growing audience in the collectibles market which appeals to all ages groups, enicing non-traditional spend within the sector.

– Amazon continues to steal share from specialists, increasing by 2.9ppts in 2020 compared to 2019.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Learn how the key retailers such as The Entertainer and Smyths are adapting to the sustainable movement , and the impact the war on plastic is having on the overall market.

– Utilise our in depth analysis of each age group, including average annual spend per head and the most important purchase drivers, to help you to increase spend among your target customer base.

– Use our detailed analysis of what the key issues within the tos & games market are to help identify ways to aquire new shoppers and drive engagement.

– Find out the rate at which online and offline channels are forecast to grow over the next five years, allowing you to adjust your business models to maximise sales potential.

Table of Contents in this Report-

THE HOT ISSUES

Market drivers and inhibitors

Main issues in toys & games

Strategies learned from the collapse of Toys R Us

Potential films to impact the market

Collectables appeal to a wider audience than typical products in the toys & games market

Video games and in-app purchases drive older children away from the toys & games market

Coronavirus outbreak impacting global supply chain

Strategies for success

WHAT PEOPLE BUY

Headlines

The sector at a glance

Overall sector size

Overall sector growth

Category dynamics: Soft toys

Category dynamics: Outdoor toys

Category dynamics: Construction toys

Category dynamics: Electronic toys

Category dynamics: Board games and jigsaws

Category dynamics: Doll houses/train sets

Category dynamics: Action figures

Category dynamics: Art toys

Spend per head

Online sector size

Online dynamics

WHERE PEOPLE SHOP

Channels of distribution

Market shares

Visited retailers

Shopped retailers

Retailer profiles

The Entertainer

Amazon

Smyths

Supermarkets

Discounters

Competitor dynamics

HOW AND WHY PEOPLE SHOP

Who shops and where they are located

Which categories they buy

Which character ranges they buy

Channels used by consumers

Fulfilment methods used by consumers

Frequency of shopping

Net agreement statements

Sustaiability in the toys sector

METHODOLOGY

What is included

Market sizing

and more…