Vaccines Market Study by Top Companies as PFIZER INC, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, etc | Outlook till 2027

The Vaccines Market report by The Insight Partners unfolds the current market landscape rationally on the basis of Product, Applications, and End-User, giving a broad view of the major market developments, key market initiatives, and ongoing market trends during the forecast period.

The Global Vaccines Market is expected to reach US$ 64,538.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 36,998.8 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027.

The Vaccines market by technology is segmented into Recombinant vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, and Toxoid Vaccines. In 2018, the conjugate vaccines segment held a largest market share of 65.1% of the vaccines market, By Technology. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as they are the most effective forms of immunization, used to prevent diseases in both infants and adults. Moreover, the similar segment is anticipated to also witness the fastest growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the increasing demand for drugs to treat the disease.

Key Players:

1. PFIZER INC

2. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

3. Merck & Co., Inc.

4. Sanofi

5. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

6. Panacea Biotec Limited

7. Astellas Pharma Inc.

8. NOVAVAX, INC.

9. VBI Vaccines Inc.

10. Bavarian Nordic

Driving factors such as, growing focus on immunization programs, increasing support for vaccine development, rising prevalence of infectious diseases. However, the complexity and cost of vaccine manufacturing and soaring costs of vaccines are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, robust pipeline of vaccines is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global vaccines market in the coming years.

