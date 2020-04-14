Virtual Payment (POS) Market SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By Ingenico Group, NCR Corporation, NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAX Technology

A virtual payment (POS) terminal can be defined as an advanced version or web-based version of the POS terminal. It can be connected to different processing networks including, Wi-Fi and LAN for capturing customer’s bank account details to make transactions. A virtual POS enables sellers to process orders made by over phone, mail, or online. Similar to online retail purchases, a seller can enter payment data of customer on the web-based virtual POS terminal.

Increasing demand for cashless payment services is one of the significant driving factors for the virtual payment (POS) market. Further, the elimination of hardware and software requirements is accelerating the virtual payment (POS) market by the small businesses. Also, increasing government initiatives for digital payment systems, particularly in developing economies worldwide offers a prosperous opportunity to the virtual payment (POS) market growth. However, security concerns among customers’ may hamper market growth.

Leading Virtual Payment (POS) Market Players: – Cisco Systems, Fujian Newland Payment , Technology Co., Ltd., Ingenico Group, NCR Corporation, NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAX Technology, Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Company Ltd., Squirrel Systems, VeriFone Systems

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Virtual Payment (POS) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the virtual payment (POS) industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of virtual payment (POS) market with detailed market segmentation by component, end-user, and geography. The global virtual payment (POS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading virtual payment (POS) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global virtual payment (POS) market is segmented into component and end-user. The market on the basis of component is bifurcated into solution and services. The virtual payment (POS) market by end-user is categorized into retail, hospitality, media and entertainment, healthcare, and others.

