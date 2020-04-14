Window Blinds Market Analysis Focusing on Major Key Players – Aspect Blinds, Aluvert Blinds, Kresta, AWB – Advanced Window Blinds

Window Blinds Market Business Insights and Updates:

Window blind or window shade is a type of a window covering which is majorly used to top the light from entering. These window blinds are mainly made of wood, plastics, fabrics and other materials and are available in different sizes. Roller blinds, roman blinds, wood blinds, aluminium blinds, and pleated blinds are some of the common type of the blinds. As the name suggests, there main function is to cover and uncover window.



Hunter Douglas, Springs Window Fashions, Hillarys, CHING FENG HOME FASHIONS CO., LTD, Aspect Blinds, Aluvert Blinds, Kresta, AWB – Advanced Window Blinds, NIEN MADE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD., NICHIBEI CO.,LTD., TACHIKAWA CORPORATION, Graber, Budget Blinds, LLC, Elite Window Fashions, Innovative Openings, Canadian Blind Manufacturing Inc., Next Day Blinds Corporation, 3 Day Blinds LLC, Yunlong Wood Co., Ltd., Domir Blinds Manufacturing Inc., TOSO COMPANY, LIMITED



Segmentation: Global Window Blinds Market

By Types

Roller Blinds

Panel Blinds

Pleated Blinds

Roman Blinds

Vertical Blinds

Wood Blinds

Faux Wood Blinds

Aluminium Blinds

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Based on regions, the Window Blinds Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Driver:

Increasing dispensable income is driving the market

Growing demand for consumer goods will also propel the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development in the product will also accelerate the market growth

Affordable price of the window blinds is also contributing as a factor the growth of this market

Market Restraint:

Less efficiency of blinds to maintain heat will restrain the market growth

Problem associated with the window blind slat to get damage will also restrict the market growth

Increasing need of cleaning the window blinds is also restraining the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, IKEA announced the launch of their new smart blinds Kadrilj and Fyrtur smart roller blinds which are equipped with batteries and also have remote control which will help them to raise and lower the blind. It can be controlled through Alexa, smartphones, Google assistant and other. This new blinds are available in different sizes from 80x195cm to 140x195cm

In July 2018, Hunter Douglas announced that they have acquired 70% of Akant. The main aim of the acquisition is to help the company to strengthen their position in the specialty retail segment of the Polish market. This will help the company to provide better services and solutions to their customers

